Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / YES Sec picks top hotel stocks as it sees higher room rates in metro cities

YES Sec picks top hotel stocks as it sees higher room rates in metro cities

Hotel prices in India's metro cities are likely to remain firm due to limited supply additions, even as higher room availability in tier-2 markets may cap rate growth, YES Securities said.

YES Securities on hotel sector in India

YES Securities is bullish on Indian hospitality sector | Photo: Leela Hotels company website

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YES Securities on hotel stocks: The average room rate (ARR) of hotels, located in top metro cities, may continue to rise over the next five years, while it may stagnate, or decrease, in tier-2 cities, shows a study by YES Securities.
 
The analysis is based on the average demand and supply growth projections over financial year 2024-25 to 2029-30 (FY25-30), which reveals that metros and top 20 destinations are expected to witness a relatively lower supply growth, while mid-premium and economy segments are expected to see higher supply addition during the period.
 
According to the brokerage, the key reason behind a lag in supply can be attributed to sluggish active development pipeline, which stands at 78 per cent as of FY25.
 
 
Over FY16-25, active development has remained in the range of 64-79 per cent compared to the proposed supply pipeline. Hence, actual supply is likely to be even lower.
 
“Based on active development, overall supply is expected to grow at 7.7 per cent CAGR over FY25-30E, with top 20 markets supply growth at ~5.7 per cent CAGR, and metro markets supply growth at ~4.6 per cent CAGR,” YES Securities said.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! Corona Remedies IPO closes today; subscription rises 50x, GMP 25%

share market stock market trading

Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

GE Vernova share price

GE Vernova gets new 'Add' from YES Securities; check target price here

Anupam Rasayan share price today

Anupam Rasayan shares climb as it enters US CDMO via Jayhawk Fine deal

Meesho Share Price

Meesho Share Price Today: Stock trades at 60% premium after strong listing; should you book profit?

 
Nonetheless, as India’s hospitality sector remains in a structural upcycle, supported by strong demand momentum, constrained supply additions, and sustained pricing power, YES Securities expects the favourable demand–supply equation to underpin healthy revenue growth and margin expansion for listed hotel companies over the medium term.

YES Securities' top hotel stock picks

The brokerage has ‘Buy’ ratings on Lemon Tree Hotels (share price target: ₹190), Chalet Hotels (target: ₹1,150), PARK Hotels (target: ₹235), and SAMHI Hotels (target: ₹300).
 
YES Securities has ‘Neutral’ ratings on Indian Hotels Company (share price target: ₹795), and EIH (target: ₹380).

YES Securities on Indian hospitality sector outlook

 
YES Securities, in its recent report, highlighted that room demand across key micro-markets has continued to grow at a faster pace than new supply over the past few years. This imbalance is, especially, evident in metro cities and major leisure destinations, where new hotel additions have remained muted due to high land costs, longer gestation periods, and cautious capital allocation following the Covid-19 disruption.
 
Occupancy levels, the brokerage noted, are now close to or above pre-pandemic peaks across most categories, including business, leisure, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travel. With demand remaining robust, hotels have been able to push average room rates (ARRs) meaningfully higher without sacrificing occupancies, driving strong growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR).
 
The branded room nights demand has grown at 7.6 per cent CAGR over the past 10 years, while demand has grown at around 21.4 per cent CAGR over FY22-25, led by a structural shift in discretionary spending and consumer preferences.
 
“Demand trend is expected to remain robust over FY25-30E with growth expected at 10.4 per cent CAGR, higher than supply growth at 8-9 per cent CAGR. Hence, industry should continue to see gradual improvement in ARR and Occupancy over the medium-term, driven by demand-supply mismatch,” it said.

Supply to trail demand in top-20, metro cities

 
YES Securities flagged that the pace of new room additions over the next three to four years is expected to trail demand growth, especially in top-tier cities. It forecasts the overall supply to grow at ~9.6 per cent CAGR over FY25-30E, with top 20 markets likely registering supply growth at ~6.9 per cent CAGR.
 
Supply growth for metro markets, it added, is expected to be even lower at 5.4 per cent. Keys addition in Metro/Tier-1 markets may also be skewed with higher addition in Bangalore (8.7 per cent CAGR), Hyderabad (6.1 per cent CAGR) and Kolkata (5.9 per cent CAGR), while markets such as New Delhi (2.5 per cent CAGR), Pune (3.2 per cent), Chennai (4.4 per cent CAGR) and Mumbai (5.4 per cent CAGR) are likely to witness lower keys addition till FY30E.

Luxury hotel prices may rise

 
That apart,  YES Securities said the luxury segment is also expected to witness muted supply growth at an industry level with around 5.6 per cent CAGR over FY25-30E, leading to only 5 per cent contribution in overall upcoming supply.
 
About 72 per cent of the luxury keys are getting added into top 20 markets with ~46 per cent of luxury supply in Metro cities.
 
“Given strong demand growth witnessed in this segment over past few years, ARR and Occupancy
expansion should continue. As a result, players with strong presence in luxury segment can outperform the industry growth over medium-term,” it said.

Amritsar, Lucknow, Dehradun may see decline in hotel prices

According to YES Securities report, mid-premium and economy segments are expected to see higher supply addition over FY25-30E, with Up-upscale and upscale segments expected to register ~10 per cent supply CAGR, Up-Midscale (~11 per cent CAGR), and Midscale and Economy segments (~9 per cent supply CAGR).
 
A large proportion of supply in these segments, it said, is into top destinations such as Amritsar (14 per cent CAGR), Chandigarh (10 per cent CAGR), Dehradun (16 per cent CAGR), Lucknow (19 per cent CAGR), Navi Mumbai (14 per cent CAGR), Noida (13.5 per cent CAGR), Udaipur (12 per cent CAGR).
 
“Supply growth outside key markets is even higher and is expected to grow at ~14.2 per cent CAGR over FY25-30E. Hence, some of these markets are likely to witness short-term over-supply, leading to heightened competitive intensity and as a result, muted RevPAR growth,” it said.
   
=================
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300pts; Nifty below 25,750; SMIDs, IT, Consumer Durables shares drag

Voltamp Transformers share price

Emkay trims target on Voltamp Transformers by 12%, but retains 'Buy'

Reliance share price today

RIL soars 27% so far in 2025; set for best yearly performance in 5 years

Stock market nifty Sensex

Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

Topics : Industry Report Markets hotel stocks Hotel sector Investment strategies Hospitality industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon