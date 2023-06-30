With the markets scaling new highs, 43 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 pack, and 27 scrips that are a part of the S&P BSE Sensex are currently trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).The 200-DMA is seen as one of the most relevant trend indicators by investors and traders, who believe that the stocks and indices trading above this key level possess strength and are likely to rally in the short-to-medium term, while the one’s trading below this key level are viewed as bearish with stock/index anticipated to see a sell-off.Among the lot, Wipro, UPL, Kotak Bank, Hindalco, Infosys, Cipla and Adani Enterprises are the only ones from the Nifty50 pack that are still below their respective 200-DMA, data suggests. For the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50, the 200-DMA is placed at 60,570 and 17,947 levels.“Technically, the markets have displayed a breakout formation and a bullish candle, indicating further upward momentum. Traders will closely watch the 18,900 (Nifty) / 63,700 (Sensex) level as a trend decider. Above these levels, the indices could rally towards 19,100-19,150 / 64,300-64,400. Caution is advised below 18,900/63,700 levels,” suggests Shrikant Chouhan, head of retail research at Kotak Securities.Meanwhile, in the last three months, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have gained 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively on flows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who pumped in Rs 87,813 crore ($10.687 billion), as per NSDL data, during this period. The gain in the mid-and small-caps has been sharper, with both these indices rallying 21 per cent and 23 per cent on the NSE during this period, data shows.At the fundamental level, too, analysts see the markets gaining ground in the short-to-medium term, buoyed by prospects of a pick-up in monsoon, which can help keep a lid on inflation and prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates. Market valuation, too, some analysts feel, remains attractive from a medium-to-long term perspective.“Strong institutional flows, healthy macros and robust earnings growth drove the domestic market towards its new highs. Even the current valuations are reasonable at 19x one-year forward PE, which at previous peak had touched a high of 24x. With monsoon kicking in and RBI taking a rate pause, the strong momentum in earnings is likely to continue,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).As an investment strategy, G Chokkalingam, managing director - research, Equinomics Research & Advisory suggests investors skew their portfolio towards large-cap stocks and not go aggressive on the mid-and small-cap stocks in search for outsized returns as the markets are trading at record highs.“I suggest investors increase the tilt towards large-cap Sensex and Nifty stocks and large mid-cap stocks. Our high conviction stocks with a ‘buy’ recommendations are BSE, NESCO, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, Balmer Lawrie, Coal India, Albert David, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, KCP, Nippon Life, Indoco Remedies and Reliance Industries,” Chokkalingam said.Word of cautionGiven the upcoming results season, analysts expect the rally to be more stock specific rather than broad-based. Historically, the Nifty has never risen for four series on the trot since June 2017, said Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, and therefore there is a higher possibility of profit booking in the July series after three series of consecutive gains.“Considering higher stock futures’ positions, which in turn indicates higher leveraged positions, Call writing at 19200-19500 levels and sharp rise in the Nifty from March lows during last three series (11 per cent rise), suggests possibility of a running correction should not be ruled out. Our advice is to book profits in long positions on any rally towards 19,200-19,500 levels to re-enter at lower levels,” he said.