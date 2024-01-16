Stock Market LIVE: Lower Gift Nifty hints quiet start; Jyoti CNC debut eyed
Stock market LIVE updates on January 16, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,108, down 25 points
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a sombre start on Tuesday in line with weakness elsewhere in Asia. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,108, down 25 points.
The record-breaking rally may get tested on geopolitical fears as Yemen's Houthis launched a fresh attack and struck a US ship in the Red Sea, days after air strikes on their military targets.
Crude was around $78 per barrel this morning.
Asian markets dipped this morning. Nikkei broke its rally and fell 0.6 per cent. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi fell up to 1 per cent.
US markets were closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday. Stock futures held small losses.
New listing: Investors will keep an eye out on debut of Jyoti CNC. The issue price is Rs 331. Q3 earnings of banking major HDFC Bank will also be on radar.
New listing: Investors will keep an eye out on debut of Jyoti CNC. The issue price is Rs 331. Q3 earnings of banking major HDFC Bank will also be on radar.
8:29 AM
DIIs sell Rs 821 crore worth of shares
8:25 AM
FIIs buy Rs 1,086 crore worth of shares
8:21 AM
Weak start likely as Gift Nifty dips
8:17 AM
Japan's Dec wholesale inflation flat, lower than expected
Japan’s corporate goods price index came in flat year-on-year, compared with a 0.30 per cent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Via CNBC
Via CNBC
8:12 AM
Yemen's Houthis strike US commercial vessel in fresh attacks
>> Days after their military targets were striked by the US and UK, Yemen's Houthis have retaliated with a fresh attack on a US commerical ship on Monday.
8:08 AM
Crude steady at $78; risks in Red Sea remain high
8:04 AM
Asian markets decline mostly
8:00 AM
US stock futures hint at negative start on Tuesday
Cash market was closed on Monday for a holiday.
7:46 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock market Q3 results HDFC Bank shares Nalco
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:46 AM IST