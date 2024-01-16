Stock Market LIVE: Lower Gift Nifty hints quiet start; Jyoti CNC debut eyed

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a sombre start on Tuesday in line with weakness elsewhere in Asia. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,108, down 25 points.



The record-breaking rally may get tested on geopolitical fears as Yemen's Houthis launched a fresh attack and struck a US ship in the Red Sea, days after air strikes on their military targets.

Crude was around $78 per barrel this morning.