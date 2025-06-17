Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

The company's arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million (around Rs 1.6 lakh), TVS Motor Company said in a statement

TVS Motor company

The company said its electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company manufacturing facility at East Karawang | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with its all-electric scooter iQube.

The company's arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million (around Rs 1.6 lakh), TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the two-wheeler segment of Indonesia has seen a strong growth of 101 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the last three years. We are pleased to partner with the government efforts on promoting EVs with a reliable, high quality product and attractive pricing in the form of TVS iQube," TVS Motor Company, Senior Vice-President ASEAN, James Chan said.

 

The company said its electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company manufacturing facility at East Karawang.

"We are constantly striving to develop EV capability across our sales and after-sales network to deliver a superior customer experience," Chan added.

Also Read

PremiumRavi Viswanathan, MD, TVS SCS

No indications of US market slowing due to tariff, says TVS SCS MD

Sundaram Finance Ltd

Sundaram Finance Holdings Q4 results: Consolidated PAT at Rs 107.12 cr

TVS

TVS Motor integrates ION Mobility to boost EV push in Southeast Asia

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply Chain Solutions names R Vaidhyanathan as its Global CFO

PremiumG Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, myTVS

By FY28, myTVS eyeing 12% aftermarket revenue: MD G Srinivasa Raghavan

TVS Motor Company Vice President EV International Business, Madhu Prakash Singh, said that globally, iQube has crossed a milestone of 6 lakh customers.

"We are confident that the superior and comfortable riding experience of the TVS iQube will delight our customers in Indonesia," he added.

iQube offers a real-world range of 115 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 78 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

indigo airlines, indigo

Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

PremiumAir India, Indian airlines

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sees vehicle dispatches via railways to rise to 35% by FY31

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires 16-acre parcel in Pune, eyes Rs 3,100 cr revenue

Topics : tvs TVS Motor TVS Motor Company Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon