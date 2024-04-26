Stock Market Live: US indices end lower on muted GDP data, Asian mkts mixed
Stock Market Live on April 26: The Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,673 levels
Stock Market Live on Friday, April 26 Indian equities may open with muted gains on Friday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,673 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific remained mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.32 per cent, while broad based Topix index added 0.07 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi hiked by 0.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell by 1.27 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.15 per cent.
On the other hand, overnight in the US, all three indices dropped on lower than expected GDP data for the first quarter that came in with a growth of 1.6 per cent versus an estimated growth of 2.4 per cent by economists. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98 per cent. The S&P 500 slid by 0.46 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.64 per cent.
Brent crude notched up by 0.36 per cent at $89.33 per bbl.
Stocks to watch:
Tech Mahindra: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 661 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a 41 per cent year-on-year fall from a year ago due to one-time expenses. Sequentially, the profit was up 29.5 per cent, but it was below the consensus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 741 crore.
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank on Thursday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,349 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, helped by increase in interest income. The lender had logged a profit of Rs 2,043 crore in the year-ago period.
Interglobe Aviation: The company has placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft.
The Nifty IT Index, currently trading at 33,442.55, is exhibiting a range-bound behaviour on the charts, with identified boundaries set between 34,050 and 33,150. A decisive move above or below this range could signal the next directional trend for traders to consider.
Key support levels are anticipated around 31,875 and 31,600, indicating potential areas where buying interest may emerge to support the index. On the flip side, resistance levels are expected around 34,300 and 35,300, representing price levels where selling pressure may intensify. Read more
Nifty Auto, Energy face downward trend on charts: Check key levels here
Nifty IT Index
BULL SPREAD Strategy on SBI
Lot Size 1500
Cost of the strategy Rs 10 (Rs 1,500 per strategy) Read more
Derivative strategy: Bull spread recommended on SBI for May series
Derivative Strategy
On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty staged a smart recovery and ended with gains of 0.7 per cent each led by a rally in bank stocks and short-covering on account of the Nifty F&O monthly expiry. Read more
Global markets, US yield, Q4 results to set Sensex, Nifty trend on April 26
Pre-market commentary for April 26, Friday: Indian stock market may take a breather following the 5-day rally, wherein the S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1,900 points, as global mood turns cautious on the back of sharp spike in the US bond yield.
On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty staged a smart recovery and ended with gains of 0.7 per cent each led by a rally in bank stocks and short-covering on account of the Nifty F&O monthly expiry. Read more
Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start
Brent crude at $89.30 per bbl
Asian markets mostly gain on Friday morning
US indices finish lower on Thursday
