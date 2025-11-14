Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹676.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹1,363 crore | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a 23.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 517.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by higher R&D expenses and one-time employee bonus.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 676.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,363 crore, as against Rs 1,371.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 849.3 crore, as compared to Rs 616.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

During the quarter, the company incurred substantial R&D expenses on bioequivalence and one-time employee bonuses, in addition to other business-related provisions, Natco Pharma said.

Formulations export revenue was lower at Rs 1,147 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 1,211.3 crore in the year-ago period. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) vertical recorded Rs 53.9 crore, as against Rs 49.6 crore, it added.

The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

Q2 result

Varvee Global Q2 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹10.2 cr, revenue jumps 80%

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors posts ₹867 cr loss in Q2, revenue rise 6% to ₹18,585 cr

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Labs Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India, international sales

Topics : Company Results Q2 results Natco Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon