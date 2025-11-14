Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Marico Q2 results: Profit dips marginally to ₹432 cr, revenue rises 30.7%

Marico Q2 results: Profit dips marginally to ₹432 cr, revenue rises 30.7%

It had posted a net profit of ₹433 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Marico

Marico

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 432 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal, as gross margin contracted, on account of high base and inflation in key commodities.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Marico.

However, Marico's consolidated revenue from operations rose 30.7 per cent to Rs 3,482 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 2,664 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"In Q2FY26, revenue from operations was at Rs 3,482 crore, up 31 per cent year-on-year, with underlying volume growth of 7 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 20 per cent in the international business.

 

"Consolidated and India revenue growth stood at multi-quarter highs," Marico said in its earnings statement.

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; Nifty below 25,800; IT index slips 2%, Metal 1%

tank

Defence index soars 5% in 1 week; what's driving Paras, Data Patterns?

stock markets, Indian stock market

Oswal Pumps share price jumps 6% on strong Q2 results; key numbers inside

MRF Tyres

MRF Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 11.7% at ₹525.6 cr, dividend declared

Total expenses of Marico increased 35.87 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,981 crore.

"Gross margin contracted by 810 bps year-on-year, on a particularly high base, as sharp inflation in key commodities exerted incremental pressure in this quarter. Despite these headwinds, we continued to invest meaningfully to strengthen the long-term equity of our franchises and accelerate portfolio diversification, with A&P spending rising 19 per cent YoY," it said.

Marico's margin was at 16.1 per cent, down 350 bps.

In the September quarter, Marico's revenue from the domestic market was at Rs 2,667 crore, up 34.76 per cent in the second quarter of FY'26 on a year-on-year basis,  Similarly, its revenue from the 'International' market was at Rs 815 crore, up 19 per cent in the September quarter.

Marico's total income, including other income, rose 28.58 per cent to Rs 3,531 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY'26, Marico's total consolidated income was at Rs 6,846 crore, up 26.17 per cent.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 723.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

Q2 result

Varvee Global Q2 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹10.2 cr, revenue jumps 80%

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors posts ₹867 cr loss in Q2, revenue rise 6% to ₹18,585 cr

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Labs Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India, international sales

Topics : Company Results Q2 results Marico

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon