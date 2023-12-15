Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty rises 90 pts, tops 21,400; PVR, SBI in focus
Stock market LIVE updates on December 15, 2023: Stock-specific action, foreign fund flow, oil prices, and bond yield movement will be other factors driving the markets on Friday
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets extended their winning spree Friday as investors continued to cheer the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates and the roadmap for cuts in 2024 and beyond.
At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 94 points higher at 21,422.
Meanwhile, in Asia, ASX 200, Nikkei, Kospi, and Hang Seng were up in the range of 0.9 per cent to 1.27 per cent.
Shanghai Composite was flat as investors await key economic data out of China, including November house prices, industrial output, and retail sales data.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.19 per cent.
The 10-year Treasury note yield dropped below 4 per cent for the first time since August.
Besides global cues, stock-specific action, foreign fund flow, oil prices, and bond yield movement will be other factors driving the markets today.
8:45 AM
Go Air troubles mount as billionaire-backed Indian airline nears collapse
Meanwhile, Jindal Power Ltd. — Go’s sole potential buyer under its insolvency resolution process — has decided not to bid. Local media reported that Jindal couldn’t assess Go’s value because it is unclear how many planes it will have, after the aviation regulator signaled its aircraft should be returned to lessors READ MORE
8:41 AM
Market Lens :: Key levels for Nifty, Bank Nifty
NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
>> NIFTY-50 has broken on the higher side with strong positive momentum which could take the index towards 21,300-21,500 levels.
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
>> The previous last week top of 47,200 will act as strong support while, on the higher side, the round number of 48,000 and weekly pivot will act as resistance.
8:37 AM
Stocks to Watch: PVR Inox, Hero Moto, Jupiter Wagon
PVR-Inox: Plenty Pvt Group & Multiples Pvt Group are likely to sell 2.33 per cent stake in the company via a block deal today, reported CNBC-TV18.
SBI: The bank has executed transactions documents to buy a 6.35 per cent stake in Canpac Trends, which is in the business of paper packing solutions. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Charts signal strength in Exide; Bull Spread Strategy ideal for Dec expiry
>> Stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes.
>> Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone; Nifty MidCap faces resistance at 13,200
The Nifty Midcap 50 Index, currently standing at 13,000.70, exhibits a bullish trend on the charts. However, a closer look reveals an impending challenge in the form of stiff resistance anticipated around the 13,200-mark. A decisive close above this level is deemed crucial, potentially paving the way for further upside targets at 13,664 and 14,400. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 553.17 crore on Dec 14
8:24 AM
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 3,570.07 crore on Dec 14
8:20 AM
Gift Nifty :: Index ruling 93 points higher at 21,421
8:17 AM
ECB and BOE are reluctant to join Fed in pivoting toward rate cuts
>> Europe's central bankers are in no hurry to join the US pivot toward interest-rate cuts — even as investors keep insisting that they'll need to embrace easier monetary policy soon enough.
>> In the wake of Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s signal on Wednesday that officials are turning to focus on reducing borrowing costs, peers from Frankfurt to London declared that further slowing in inflation can't be taken for granted.
>> Whatever financial markets may be betting, they signaled that easing isn't on the agenda for now.
>> Powell’s signal doesn’t get echoed by Lagarde or Bailey; European central bankers are shifting stance only slowly.
Source: Bloomberg
8:14 AM
10-year US Treasury yields break below 4%
>> Benchmark US Treasury yields sank to an over four-month low in Asian trade on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said it was done raising interest rates and flagged deeper-than-expected rate cuts in 2024.
>> 10-year Treasury yields sank 1.4% to 3.976%, falling below 4% for the first time since late July.
>> 2-year yields fell 2.3% to 4.378%, while 5-year yields sank 2% to 3.922%- a six-month low.
>> The 10-year rate, which is a key indicator of safe haven demand and bond market sentiment, had shot up to an over 20-year high of 5% in October.
Source: Agencies
8:10 AM
US mortgage rates drop under 7% for the first time since August
>> Mortgage rates fell under 7% for the first time since mid-August this week.
>> It is the seventh straight week that rates have dropped
>> With the Fed signaling in its most recent meeting that rate cuts may be coming in 2024, mortgage rates are expected to continue falling.
>> The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate fell to an average of 6.95% in the week ending December 14, down from 7.03% a week before, according to data from Freddie Mac.
>> A year ago, the average 30-year fixed-rate was 6.31%.
Source: CNN
8:07 AM
China's central bank boosts liquidity offering via policy loans, rate unchanged
>> China's central bank ramped up liquidity injection but kept the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Friday, matching market expectations.
>> Despite the steady policy rate, market participants widely expect China to maintain an accommodative monetary stance and possibly unleash further stimulus including interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio reductions into the new year to boost the economy.
Source: Reuters
8:04 AM
Australia's private activity contracts at a softer pace in December
>> Australia’s private sector activity remained in contraction territory in December, but contracted at a softer pace, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank.
>> The composite purchasing managers’ index for the country stood at 47.4, compared with the 27-month low of 46.2 in November.
>> The bank said that demand conditions remained under pressure in December, but inflation for input costs eased. Overall employment also continued to grow and companies’ optimism improved from November.
Source: Agencies
8:02 AM
Japan's factory activity contracts for seventh straight month in December
>> Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted in December for the seventh straight month.
>> A flash reading of the au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index shrank to 47.7 in December from 48.3 in November, signaling the quickest deterioration in manufacturing business conditions for ten months.
>> The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI, however, was 52.0 in December versus 50.8 in November, the fastest gain in the three months.
Source: Agencies
7:59 AM
China reports fastest industrial output growth in nearly two years
>> China posted its biggest industrial output expansion in November since February 2022.
>> China’s industrial output grew 6.6% in November, outpacing expectations for 5.6% in a Reuters poll and a 4.6% rise in October.
>> Retail sales climbed 10.1% in November, way below expectations of 12.5%, following a 7.6% rise in October.
>> Retail sales growth figure underwhelmed expectations pointing to a patchy recovery.
Source: CNBC
7:57 AM
Global markets :: Asian indices swim in green; Hang Seng soars 2%
7:55 AM
Wall Street Overnight :: Dow Jones extends record breaking run
7:41 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standrd's LIVE market blog.
