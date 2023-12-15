Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty rises 90 pts, tops 21,400; PVR, SBI in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets extended their winning spree Friday as investors continued to cheer the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates and the roadmap for cuts in 2024 and beyond.

At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 94 points higher at 21,422.

Meanwhile, in Asia, ASX 200, Nikkei, Kospi, and Hang Seng were up in the range of 0.9 per cent to 1.27 per cent.

Shanghai Composite was flat as investors await key economic data out of China, including November house prices, industrial output, and retail sales data.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.19 per cent.

The 10-year Treasury note yield dropped below 4 per cent for the first time since August.

Besides global cues, stock-specific action, foreign fund flow, oil prices, and bond yield movement will be other factors driving the markets today.