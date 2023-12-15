Sensex (0.88%)
71138.06 + 623.86
Nifty (0.75%)
21342.10 + 159.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6934.45 + 54.00
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
45570.50 + 36.20
Nifty Bank (0.37%)
47908.90 + 176.60
Heatmap

India's trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in Nov as imports shrank 4.3%

Trade deficit: The exports, however, fell less sharply by 2.8% in November to $33.90 billion from $34.89 billion a year ago

trade deficit november

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's merchandise trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in November, according to government data released on Friday. It was primarily driven by a fall in imports, by 4.3 per cent, to $54.48 billion as compared to $56.95 billion in the same month last year.

The exports, however, fell less sharply by 2.8 per cent to $33.90 billion from $34.89 billion a year ago. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of a country during a time period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the April-November period of this financial year, exports contracted by 6.51 per cent to $ 278.8 billion. Imports during the eight-month period fell by 8.67 per cent to $445.15 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India's export numbers are doing good despite the global slowdown.

In October, merchandise exports had risen 6.21 per cent to $33.57 billion. However, the trade deficit had widened to a record high of $31.46 billion during the month. Barthwal had then said the trade numbers in October reflected "green shoots" of recovery in outbound shipments.

"I am hopeful that we will be crossing the last year's figures," he said, adding the positive growth is there despite a fall in commodity prices, "but we are waiting and watching" the global situation.

Currently, exports are being impacted due to the geopolitical situation and other risks like high inflation and economic slowdown in advanced economies, the Russia-Ukraine war, China-Taiwan and China-US issues, and the Israel-Palestine war.

The country's exports were in a negative zone from February to July. After a revision of numbers by the commerce ministry, the shipments showed 3.88 per cent positive growth in August, but in September it contracted by 2.6 per cent.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) forecasts global trade to grow only by 0.8 per cent in 2023.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India's trade deficit falls to $20.13 bn in June from $22.1 bn in May

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

India to resume Venezuelan oil purchases, says Hardeep Singh Puri

China to run budget gap of 3% of GDP in 2024, issue special debt: Report

Millions of Chinese blacklisted for debts as loan default hits record: Rpt

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Topics : trade deficit Indian exports imports Commerce ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon