Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty futures flat; Paytm, Delta Corp, Ircon eyed

Stock Market Live: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a sombre start on Thursday while they remain some gains away from crossing the 70,000 and 21,000 marks, respectively.



A slump in crude oil prices can boost sentiment after Brent dipped nearly 4 per cent to the lowest levels since June, trading at $74 per barrel, on supply issues.



Global equities were in a downtrend as markets await jobs data in the US later today and Friday. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 13 points at 21,052.



Stocks to Watch: The govt is selling a 4 per cent stake in Ircon via an OFS that opens today. Additional 4 per cent stake will be offloaded on Friday in case of oversubscription.



Paytm said it will slow down disbursing loans under Rs 50,000 after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending.