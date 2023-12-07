Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty futures flat; Paytm, Delta Corp, Ircon eyed
Stock market live updates on December 7, 2023: A slump in crude oil prices can boost sentiment after Brent dipped nearly 4 per cent to the lowest levels since June, trading at $74
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a sombre start on Thursday while they remain some gains away from crossing the 70,000 and 21,000 marks, respectively.
A slump in crude oil prices can boost sentiment after Brent dipped nearly 4 per cent to the lowest levels since June, trading at $74 per barrel, on supply issues.
Global equities were in a downtrend as markets await jobs data in the US later today and Friday. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 13 points at 21,052.
A slump in crude oil prices can boost sentiment after Brent dipped nearly 4 per cent to the lowest levels since June, trading at $74 per barrel, on supply issues.
Global equities were in a downtrend as markets await jobs data in the US later today and Friday. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 13 points at 21,052.
Stocks to Watch: The govt is selling a 4 per cent stake in Ircon via an OFS that opens today. Additional 4 per cent stake will be offloaded on Friday in case of oversubscription.
Paytm said it will slow down disbursing loans under Rs 50,000 after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending.
8:26 AM
Nifty Metal in overbought zone, Nifty Pharma could see minor correction
The current market price for the Nifty Metal Index is 7,373 and the near-term trend is upward. However, technical indicators like RSI and Stochastic are signaling that the index is trading in the overbought zone. Read
8:19 AM
Paytm: Paytm will slow down disbursing loans under Rs 50,000, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending. This could be a reduction of 50 per cent, it said. Read
Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Delta Corp, Paytm, Bharti Airtel, IRCON, BEL
Adani Wilmar: The Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar International are learnt to have approached several private equity (PE) firms to sell part of their stake in their consumer-staple joint venture, Adani Wilmar.
IRCON: The government will sell up to an 8 per cent stake in IRCON International through an offer-for-sale, which will open on Thursday. It plans to offload 37.6 million equity shares for non-retail investors on Thursday. An additional 4 per cent stake will be sold on Friday if the offer is oversubscribed.
Paytm: Paytm will slow down disbursing loans under Rs 50,000, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending. This could be a reduction of 50 per cent, it said. Read
8:14 AM
Rupee closes 6 paise stronger at 83.3/$ Wednesday
8:09 AM
Brent Crude trades below $75 after sharp slump
This is the lowest lvele for Crude oil since June.
8:05 AM
Gift Nifty futures trade above 21,000
Holds small gains.
8:00 AM
Asian stocks mirror Wall St weakness
7:54 AM
Dow Jones, S&P 500 slide for third session on Wednesday
7:50 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Crude Oil Gift Nifty Paytm Bharti Airtel Ircon International Market news
First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 07:49 AM IST