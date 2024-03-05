Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints lower start; Tata Motors, IIFL Fin eyed

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim losses on Tuesday, tracking weakness across other global peers. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 11 points lower at 22,487 levels.

Stock-specific action will guide sentiment today. Tata Motors will see some action after it announced the plan to demerge its CV and PV business. IIFL Finance will also be eyed as RBI has barred it from disbursing gold loans.

The Street will also see two new stock debuts. Exicom Tele Systems and Platinum Industries will get listed against their issue prices of Rs 142 and Rs 171, respectively.

Global Cues

Asian markets were mostly lower ths morning after China set out an economic growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024, which was largely in-line with expectations. Investors thus awaited more policy measures to be announced aimed to support the target.

Nikkei, Hang Seng dropped up to 0.9 per cent, respectively. Kospi fell 0.17 per cent.

Overnight in the US too, the S&P 500 shed 0.12 per cent, the Nasdaq fell 0.41 per cent and the Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.