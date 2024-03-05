Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints lower start; Tata Motors, IIFL Fin eyed
Stock market live updates on March 5, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 11 points lower at 22,487 levels
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim losses on Tuesday, tracking weakness across other global peers. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 11 points lower at 22,487 levels.
Stock-specific action will guide sentiment today. Tata Motors will see some action after it announced the plan to demerge its CV and PV business. IIFL Finance will also be eyed as RBI has barred it from disbursing gold loans.
The Street will also see two new stock debuts. Exicom Tele Systems and Platinum Industries will get listed against their issue prices of Rs 142 and Rs 171, respectively.
Global Cues
Asian markets were mostly lower ths morning after China set out an economic growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024, which was largely in-line with expectations. Investors thus awaited more policy measures to be announced aimed to support the target.
Nikkei, Hang Seng dropped up to 0.9 per cent, respectively. Kospi fell 0.17 per cent.
Overnight in the US too, the S&P 500 shed 0.12 per cent, the Nasdaq fell 0.41 per cent and the Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.
Own BEML, BEL in your portfolio? Check why they will be in focus today
Shares of some defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be in focus on Tuesday, March 5, after the Ministry of Defence signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them. Read
Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5
Shares of Tata Group firm, Tata Motors, will be on investors' radar on Tuesday, March 5, as the Board has decided to split the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. Read
Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday
Shares of IIFL Finance may come under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, March 5, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has debarred the non-banking financial company (NBFC) from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans. Read
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, M&M, IIFL Fin, NTPC, AU SFB, Godrej Agrovet
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd. has given the green light to a plan to divide the company into two distinct listed entities, one focusing on passenger vehicles and the other on commercial vehicles.
M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra is set to receive another round of incentives as they take the lead in getting benefits under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.
IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday debarred IIFL Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans following “material supervisory concerns” and to protect the interests of customers with immediate effect. Read
Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank rangebound on charts: Check key levels
The Nifty Bank Index, which last closed at 47456, is currently exhibiting a range-bound trend on charts. The identified range spans from 47600 on the upside to 47200 on the downside. Read more
ALERT: Godrej Prop bags bid for land parcel in Noida with revenue potential Rs 3,000 cr
DIIs buy stocks worth Rs 3,543 cr on Monday
FIIs sell shares worth Rs 564 cr Monday
Rupee appreciates 2 paise to close at 82.89/$ on Monday
Gold holds $2,100 after hitting three month high on Monday
Oil falls for second day; below $83
Gift Nifty futures suggest flat start
US futures also trade in red
Asian markets edge lower as China sets 5% GDP target for 2024
US stocks decline overnight
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
