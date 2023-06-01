close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jet fuel prices slashed by 7% on softening international oil prices

Price of commercial LPG, which is used by business establishments like hotels and restaurants, on Thursday was cut by Rs 83.5 per 19-kg cylinder -- the third straight monthly reduction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Price of commercial LPG, which is used by business establishments like hotels and restaurants, on Thursday was cut by Rs 83.5 per 19-kg cylinder -- the third straight monthly reduction, while rates of jet fuel (ATF) were slashed by 7 per cent on softening international oil prices.

A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,773 in the national capital, down from Rs Rs 1,856.5, according to price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the third straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices.

Rates were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1, and by a steep Rs 171.5 on May 1.

The three reductions have almost wiped out the Rs 350.5 per cylinder hike in prices effected from March 1.

The price of domestic LPG -- the one households use in the kitchen for cooking purposes -- remained unchanged at Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Jet fuel price hiked 4% by Rs 4,218 per KL in line with rising oil rates

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

Govt slashes windfall tax on diesel to Rs 0.50 per litre, nil on ATF

Encouraging GDP numbers, but mining and quarrying segment disappoints

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

Commercial LPG cylinder prices dip by Rs 83.50, new rates from today

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

Domestic LPG rates were last changed on March 1, when they were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revised cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

Separately, ATF price was cut by a steep 7 per cent in line with international trends.

Accordingly, jet fuel rates were reduced by Rs 6,632.25 per kilolitre to Rs 89,303.09 per kl in Delhi.

This is the fourth straight monthly reduction in rates. Prices were cut by 4 per cent (Rs 4,606.50 per kl) on March 1, by 8.7 per cent (Rs 9,400.68 per kl) on April 1 and by 2.45 per cent (Rs 2,414.25 per kl) on May 1.

ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have erased all gains made since OPEC+ producers announced a surprise production cut earlier in April.

Oil prices have fallen to below USD 73 per barrel from above USD 87 per barrel in days following the OPEC+ decision to cut output on concerns over a weak demand outlook and on fears of debt default in the world's biggest oil consumer, the US.

Oil prices peaked at USD 139 a barrel in March 2022 in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record 14th month in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices but they haven't done that since April 6, 2022.

Prices were last changed on May 22, when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CNG prices Jet Fuel

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jet fuel prices slashed by 7% on softening international oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Encouraging GDP numbers, but mining and quarrying segment disappoints

Mining
3 min read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

gear line, manufacturing, economy, growth, PMI
3 min read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices dip by Rs 83.50, new rates from today

Commercial LPG
1 min read

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

manufacturing
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon