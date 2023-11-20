Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares gain up to 1%; Brent Crude back above $80
Stock Market Update LIVE. Monday, November 20: Major markets in Asia had gained up to 1 per cent; Brent Crude was seen quoting above $80 per barrel.
Stock market updates LIVE on November 20, 2023: India's key benchmark equity indices are likely to start Monday's trade on a positive note tracking supportive cues from Asian peers.
Notable slowdown in FII outflows will be tracked, as foreign investors have net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore so far in November as against selling in excess of Rs 26,000 crore in the preceding two months.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,828, suggesting a gap-up of around 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark Nifty50.
This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent. Kospi gained 0.5 per cent, while Taiwan was flat.
Among individual stocks, a comptempt plea over Sebi probe delay in the Adani-Hindenburg case, upcoming Tata Technologies IPO and RBI clampdown on secured loans will likely to keep Adani Group, Tata Group and financial shares in focus.
