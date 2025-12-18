Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma shares fall over 2% after USFDA flags facility as OAI

Sun Pharma shares fall over 2% after USFDA flags facility as OAI

The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company's Baska facility from 8 September 2025 to 19 September 2025 and has subsequently classified the inspection outcome as Official Action Indicated (OAI)

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharma shares Price Today: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. slipped over 2 per cent on Thursday after the US Food and Drug Administration inspected the company's facility.
 
The pharma major's stock fell as much as 2.6 per cent during the day to ₹1,746.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since September 26 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹1,754 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since November 14 this year and currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sun Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹4.2 trillion.  
 

US FDA inspects Sun Pharma facility 

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the company's Baska facility from 8 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, Sun Pharma said in an exchange filing. The regulator has subsequently classified the inspection outcome as Official Action Indicated (OAI), it said.

The company said that it continues to manufacture and supply approved products from the facility to the US market and will work closely with the regulator to achieve full compliance.

Sun Pharma outlook

Sun Pharmaceutical posted an 8.93 per cent growth in revenues to ₹14,478 crore in Q2FY26, while the net profit grew by 2.56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,118 crore. The jump was led by growth in India, emerging markets and the rest of the world. However, US revenues were down 4.1 per cent.
 
Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said near-term headwinds for Sun Pharma, including a rising tax rate and pricing pressure in the US, have led to minor earnings per share cuts, but it remains constructive on the stock. 
 
Long-term growth drivers include strong outperformance in India branded formulations, a US speciality ramp-up led by LEQSELVI and UNLOXCYT, inorganic opportunities in dermatology, ophthalmology and onco-derma supported by a strong balance sheet, and margin resilience despite investments in speciality infrastructure. 
 
Motilal Oswal, however, has trimmed its FY26-28 earnings estimates by 3–6 per cent, factoring in higher marketing expenses for global innovative medicines and a higher tax rate. Product launches and deeper market penetration are expected to sustain the company’s strong growth trajectory, keeping it ahead of largecap peers in the Indian pharma space, it said. 

