Stock market LIVE: Nikkei at new high; Fed minutes show no hurried rate cut

>> Consequently, members said they will "carefully assess" incoming data to judge where inflation is heading over the longer term.



Source: CNBC

>> Federal Reserve officials indicated at their last meeting that they were in no hurry to cut interest rates>> The meeting summary did indicate a general sense of optimism that the Fed’s policy moves had succeeded in lowering the rate of inflation>> Officials noted that they wanted to see more before starting to ease policy, while saying that rate hikes are likely over.>> While the minutes assessed the "solid progress" being made, the committee viewed some of that progress as "idiosyncratic" and possibly due to factors that won't last.