Stock market LIVE: Nikkei at new high; Fed minutes show no hurried rate cut
Stock market LIVE updates on Thursday, February 22, 2024: The Nikkei 225 hit 38,924.88, surpassing the previous record high of 38,915.87 reached in 1989
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on February 22, 2024: Global trends are positive Thursday morning with Japan's Nikkei (up 1.5 per cent) hitting record highs.
South Korea's Kospi (up 0.47 per cent), Australia's ASX200 (up 0.02 per cent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 0.25 per cent), and China's Shanghai Composite (up 0.44 per cent) were other gainers.
At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 65 points higher at 22,135 levels.
The optimism comes amid largely positive session on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P500 added 0.13 per cent each, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.32 per cent.
Minutes released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting indicated that central bankers are in no hurry to cut interest rates.
Against this, global trends, stock-specific action, and the weekly F&O expiry will guide the markets today.
8:05 AM
Oil price :: Brent crude ease as Fed says interest rates have peaked
7:59 AM
Nvidia posts revenue up 265% on booming AI business
>> Nvidia has projected a significant threefold increase in quarterly revenue, surpassing market expectation.
>> It said the robust demand for Nvidia's data centre chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) continues to rise as companies strive to expand their AI capabilities.
>> Nvidia has reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, exceeding analyst estimates by 10-20 percent.
>> The company forecasts a first-quarter revenue growth of 233 percent, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of 208 percent growth.
Source: Reuters
7:55 AM
ALERT :: Fed officials expressed caution about lowering rates too quickly
US Fed meeting minutes: Key highlights
>> Federal Reserve officials indicated at their last meeting that they were in no hurry to cut interest rates
>> The meeting summary did indicate a general sense of optimism that the Fed’s policy moves had succeeded in lowering the rate of inflation
>> Officials noted that they wanted to see more before starting to ease policy, while saying that rate hikes are likely over.
>> While the minutes assessed the "solid progress" being made, the committee viewed some of that progress as "idiosyncratic" and possibly due to factors that won't last.
7:50 AM
ALERT :: Australia's February composite PMI shows a return to growth
>> Australia's Judo Bank composite purchasing managers’ index for February showed a return to growth at 51.8, up from 49.0 in January.
>> The reading indicated that private sector activity returned to growth for the first time in five months, and at the fastest rate since last April.
Source: Agencies
7:47 AM
ALERT :: Japan's flash PMI shows further contraction in factory activity in Feb
>> The au Jibun Bank's flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to to 47.2 in February
>> This compares with January's 48.0 reading, indicating continued contraction in private sector business activity.
7:44 AM
ALERT :: Japan's Nikkei surpasses 1989 all-time high on robust corporate earnings
>> Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a record high on Thursday as robust corporate profitability and steps aimed at boosting investor returns fuel a blistering rally in Japanese equities this year.
>> The Nikkei 225 hit 38,924.88, surpassing the previous record high of 38,915.87 reached in 1989.
>> Both the Nikkei and the broader Topix have been standout outperformers in the Asia Pacific, up more than 10% so far this year 2024 after surging more than 25% in 2023 — their respective best annual gains in at least a decade.
>> Japan Inc's solid third-quarter corporate earnings have prompted Bank of America equity strategists to upgrade their 2024 year-end forecasts for the Nikkei 225 to 41,000 from 38,500. T
>> hey raised their forecasts for the Topix to 2,850 from 2,715.
Source: Agencies
7:39 AM
Asian markets :: All indices turn positive; Nikkei hits record high
7:35 AM
Wall Street check :: Dow Jones, S&P end higher Wednesday
7:23 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog. Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST