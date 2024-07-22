Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates gap-down start; economic survey, Biden's pullback in focus
Stock Market LIVE on July 22: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a gap-down start, quoting nearly 100 points lower to Nifty50 futures at 24,427 levels
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 22, 2024: The Sensex and Nifty are expected to open weakly on Monday, following the negative trends in the Asian market. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a gap-down start, quoting nearly 100 points lower to Nifty50 futures at 24,427 levels.
Monday will also witness the Union government presenting the Economic Survey for 2023-24, ahead of the Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the document in both Lok Sabha at 1 PM and Rajya Sabha at 2 PM, followed by a press conference at 2:30 PM.
Further, markets today will also assess US President Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race, and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
In the Asia-Pacific region, all markets except one flashed the red colour, signalling weakness, with Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225 falling by 0.91 per cent and the broader based Topix index declining by 0.98 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi index slipped by 1.17 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, decreased by 1.93 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also dipped by 0.75 per cent. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by 0.32 per cent.
In the US on Friday, all three major indices slipped with the S&P 500 declining by 0.71 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.81 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.93 per cent.
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has reported a 35 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at Rs 16,175 crore for the June quarter, beating Bloomberg's consensus net profit estimate of Rs 15,652 crore. NII increased by 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 29,837 crore in Q1FY25, while net interest margin improved to 3.47 per cent in Q1FY25, compared to 3.44 per cent in Q4FY24.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,448 crore for Q1FY25, up 79 per cent Y-o-Y.This included gains from divestment of 70 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance Company to Zurich Insurance Group.
YES Bank: YES Bank's net profit for Q1FY25 rose by 46.7 per cent to Rs 502 crore, owing to a robust increase in net interest income (NII), coupled with a fall in provisions. The private lender's NII grew by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y/4.2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 2,244 crore. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.4 per cent from 2.5 per cent in Q1 of FY24. Sequentially, NIM was flat at 2.4 per cent in Q4 of FY24. Read more
Stocks to Watch, July 22: RIL, HDFC Bank, Wipro, YES Bank, IDBI Bank, PVR
Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), last Friday after market hours, reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit to Rs 15,138 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.32 trillion, up 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
Also, as we approach the upcoming Budget week, it is important to note that the volatility index may experience an uptick. This is due to India VIX teetering on the edge of a consolidation breakout on the daily time frame leading up to the Budget week. Read more
Charts indicate temporary pause for D-Street bulls; support at 24,000 mark
From a technical perspective, it is worth noting that Nifty has formed a ‘Shooting Star’ on a weekly time and a ‘Bearish Engulfing’ on a daily time frame at record highs. This could potentially signal a shift in the trend or a temporary pause in the current upward momentum for the Bulls of the D-Street.
Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today
Bajaj Finserv
Since past few days, Bajaj Finserv has been trading in a tight range between Rs 1,565 and Rs 1,610, a phase often seen before a major price shift. It has now broken out of this range with significant trading volume, indicating growing investor interest and confidence. This breakout suggests a potentially good buying opportunity. Read more
DMart, HUL: Top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for July 22
DMart witnessed a substantial increase in price in the last couple of trading sessions from the 21 DEMA on the daily chart. Additionally, the counter witnessed an ‘ascending triangle’ breakout, construing a positive development. Read more
These events are likely to curb fresh buying interest and increase pressure from profit booking on long positions. Read more
Correction in sight for Nifty50, MidCap Select index; here's how to trade
Nifty 50 Index Analysis
On the weekly charts, the Nifty 50 Index has closed down, relinquishing all recent gains, indicating substantial selling pressure at higher levels. This development is poised to impact trades in the upcoming week, particularly with two significant events on the horizon: the Union Budget announcement and the monthly derivative expiry.
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,443, hinting at a likely gap-down of 80-odd points on the Nifty 50 index. Read more
Market outlook July 22: Nifty may open gap-down; Asian shares fall up to 2%
Stock market preview, Monday, July 22, 2024:Equity markets are likely to start trading for the all-important Budget week on a tentative note amid weak cues from global peers and signs of profit-taking in our own market post the recent bull-run.
Gift Nifty indicates gap-down start
Asian markets fall on Monday morning
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
