Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CEA Nageswaran bats for re-orientation of farm policies despite subsidies

In the preface to the Economic Survey 2023-24, Nageswaran noted that while the government provides substantial support to farmers through subsidies, there is room for improvement

Speaking about the Fed’s actions, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said he was surprised at Fed’s hawkishness on rate hikes as inflation in the US hit a four-decade high in February.

The CEA suggested a paradigm shift in viewing agriculture's role in economic development.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has called for a pan-India dialogue on the agriculture sector, highlighting the need for policy re-orientation despite existing subsidies and support measures.
In the preface to the Economic Survey 2023-24, Nageswaran noted that while the government provides substantial support to farmers through subsidies on water, electricity, and fertilizers, along with income tax exemptions and minimum support prices, there is room for improvement in policy implementation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"A case can be made that they (farmers) can be served better with some re-orientation of existing and new policies," the CEA stated.
The survey pointed out that current policies, implemented by both national and sub-national governments, often work at cross-purposes, leading to unintended consequences. These include soil fertility degradation, groundwater depletion, environmental pollution, and nutritional imbalances in crop production and dietary habits.
Nageswaran emphasised the potential for significant benefits if the complexities in farm sector policies are addressed. "The payoff will be immense if we untie the knots that bedevil farm sector policies," he said.
 
The CEA suggested a paradigm shift in viewing agriculture's role in economic development. Contrary to conventional models of economic progression from agriculture to industry to services, Nageswaran proposed that the farm sector could potentially be an economic "saviour" for India.
"Can the farm sector be the saviour?" he questioned, adding that a return to sustainable farming practices and revised policymaking could boost agricultural value addition, and farmer incomes, and create opportunities in food processing and exports.
The survey underscored the potential for making the agricultural sector both "fashionable and productive" for India's urban youth, potentially setting a global model for both developing and developed nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts show strength; Eco Survey in spotlight

Eco Survey calls for action for rising mental health issues among Indians

India needs to add 7.85 million jobs every year till 2030: Economic Survey

Overconfidence leading to speculative market activity a concern: Eco Survey

Finance Minister to table Economic Survey on Day 1 of Budget session today

Topics : Economic Survey pre-Budget Economic Survey Budget 2024 agriculture economy Chief Economic Advisor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon