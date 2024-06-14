Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for Sensex, Nifty; Vi, LIC eyed
Stock Market LIVE on June 14: Indian equities are staring at a flattish start on Friday, tracking mixed global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted beginning
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 14, 2024: Indian equities are staring at a flattish start on Friday, tracking negative global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a flat to positive, as they quoted 22 points higher than the Nifty50 futures at 23,421 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific largely stayed in the red zone ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate cut decision that is due today.
In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 0.31 per cent higher, with the broader Topix index trading flat, down marginally by 0.03 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was down slightly by 0.1 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index declined by 0.91 per cent.
However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped by 0.37 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures slided by 0.47 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 saw their fourth straight closing record, rising by 0.23 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
However, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced a slight decline of 0.17 per cent.
Stocks to watch:
Ambuja Cement: Acquiring 100 per cent ownership of Penna Cement Industries comes at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore.
LIC: The company increased its shareholding in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories from 4.95 per cent to 5.01 per cent.
Vodafone Idea: Board sanction secured to raise Rs 2,458 crore through preferential share issuance. The capital infusion aims to alleviate a portion of the company's debt burden, bolster 4G network expansion, and initiate 5G service deployment.
Puravankara: Board grants preliminary approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
8:13 AM
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Suven Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based contract research development organisation (CDMO) Sapala Organic for Rs 229.5 crore, in an all cash deal.
Suven said it would initially acquire a 67.5-per cent equity stake of Sapala subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments, and the remaining stake a few months after FY2026-27. Read more
Top buzzing stocks, June 14: Ambuja, Defence, Suven Pharma, Zaggle, Nalco
8:09 AM
Strong prospects already priced in for Crompton Greaves after Q4 results
8:02 AM
Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag
8:00 AM
Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr
7:58 AM
Will Modi 3.0 spur rally in PSU stocks again? Selectively, say analysts
7:55 AM
Bull spread on Chambal Fert: Buy Call at Rs 440, says HDFC Securities
7:50 AM
Market outlook June 14: Mixed global cues, long weekend may weigh on Nifty
7:41 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest flat to positive start
7:36 AM
Asian markets in red zone on Friday morning
7:34 AM
S&P 500, Nasdaq closed on record highs on Thursday
7:32 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:31 AM IST