Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 14, 2024: Indian equities are staring at a flattish start on Friday, tracking negative global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a flat to positive, as they quoted 22 points higher than the Nifty50 futures at 23,421 levels.

Markets in Asia-Pacific largely stayed in the red zone ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate cut decision that is due today.

In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 0.31 per cent higher, with the broader Topix index trading flat, down marginally by 0.03 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was down slightly by 0.1 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index declined by 0.91 per cent.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped by 0.37 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures slided by 0.47 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 saw their fourth straight closing record, rising by 0.23 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

However, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced a slight decline of 0.17 per cent.

Stocks to watch:

Ambuja Cement: Acquiring 100 per cent ownership of Penna Cement Industries comes at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore.

LIC: The company increased its shareholding in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories from 4.95 per cent to 5.01 per cent.

Vodafone Idea: Board sanction secured to raise Rs 2,458 crore through preferential share issuance. The capital infusion aims to alleviate a portion of the company's debt burden, bolster 4G network expansion, and initiate 5G service deployment.

Puravankara: Board grants preliminary approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).