Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Indian equity markets will resume trading on Tuesday after an extended weekend. Global cues remain supportive of a firm session with Australia's ASX200, Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi up 0.8 per cent each.
Automaker Hyundai hit a fresh record, gaining about 1.8 per cent in Korean trade, on news that it plans to list its India unit.
At 7:23 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting 120 points higher at 23,587 levels, suggesting a possibility of record high for the markets in early deals.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose to close at a fresh record as Wall Street looked to build on last week's gains.
The index added 0.77 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.95 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.49 per cent, to snap a four-day losing streak.
Back home, investors will eye stock-specific moves, ixigo listing, and speeches of various US Fed officials later tonight.
New listing :: ixigo
Shares of Le Travenues Technology-owned ixigo will list on the bourses today. The company has fixed an issue price of Rs 93 per share, and the grey market premium (GMP) suggests a listing gain of Rs 30 per share.
8:11 AM
Stock Market Outlook for June 18: Nifty eyes 23,500; Auto, Ixigo in focus
The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to notch new record highs on Tuesday, as they open for trading after an extended weekend break, backed by supportive cues from global peers. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Titan, Aether among top 3 stock picks by Anand Rathi on June 18
Aether
Following a correction of roughly Rs 80, equating to a notable 9 per cent downturn, AETHER has shifted its course away from the prior support mark of Rs 800. This support level notably coincides with the lower Bollinger band, implying a potential rebound, particularly given the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken through a bearish trendline that has persisted for 12 months, suggesting a bullish bias. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Is it a good time to sell Nifty 50, Mid Select Index? Check details here
In summary, traders should consider shorting the index at CMP or on any upward movement, aiming for the 23,100 support level as their primary target. If the index continues to decline, the next target should be 22,900. This approach is supported by the oversold conditions on the charts, indicating potential for continued downward momentum in the near term. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Commodity check :: Oil jumps, hovers around the highest level in over a month
>> Oil prices surged nearly $2 a barrel on Monday to their highest settlement levels in over a month, adding to last week's gains as investors grew more optimistic on the demand outlook.
>> On Tuesday, Brent crude, and WTI crude were down 0.02 per cent each at $84 and $80 per barrel, respectively.
7:56 AM
BOJ may raise rates in July depending on data, says Governor Ueda
>> Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank could raise interest rates next month, depending on economic and price data available at the time.
>> "Our decision on bond-buying taper and interest rate hikes are two different things," Ueda told parliament.
>> "There's a chance we could raise interest rates at our next policy meeting, depending on economic, price and financial data and information available at the time," he said.
>> At its policy meeting on Friday, the BOJ decided to start trimming its huge bond purchases and announce a detailed plan in July on reducing its nearly $5 trillion balance sheet, taking another step toward unwinding its massive monetary stimulus.
>> The decision has heightened uncertainty on whether the BOJ could also hike short-term interest rates at its July 30-31 meeting or hold off until later in the year to avoid upending markets.
Source: Reuters
7:53 AM
Dollar wobbles as markets await more Fed clues; RBA meeting in focus
>> The dollar drifted lower on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses against the euro and sterling, as market jitters over the risks of a far-right French government receded.
>> The US currency failed to get a lift from a rise in Treasury yields overnight, with investors awaiting a key retail sales report and comments from Federal Reserve officials to better gauge the timing and pace of interest rate cuts.
>> The Australian dollar hovered close to the middle of its trading range over the past month with the Reserve Bank of Australia seen holding rates steady later in the day.
Source: Reuters
>> The Australian dollar hovered close to the middle of its trading range over the past month with the Reserve Bank of Australia seen holding rates steady later in the day.
7:49 AM
ALERT :: Fed's Harker says one interest rate cut this year my base case
>> The US Federal Reserve would be able to cut its benchmark interest rate once this year, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday, if his economic forecast plays out.
>> "If all of it happens to be as forecasted, I think one rate cut would be appropriate by year's end," Harker said in prepared remarks to an event hosted by the regional central bank in Philadelphia.
>> Harker said that while last week's Consumer Price Index reading was "very welcome," progress on inflation so far this year has been modest and he needs to analyse more data over the coming months in order to take a decision given the overall choppiness.
Source: Reuters
>> Harker said that while last week's Consumer Price Index reading was "very welcome," progress on inflation so far this year has been modest and he needs to analyse more data over the coming months in order to take a decision given the overall choppiness.
7:46 AM
GIFT NIFTY ALERT :: Index up over 100 pts
>> GIFT Nifty hints at record high opening for benchmarks.
>> At 7:40 AM, Index was up 107 points at 23,574 levels
7:43 AM
US index futures :: S&P, Nasdaq slip in trade in pre-market
7:40 AM
Wall Street check :: S&P500 hits record high overnight
7:37 AM
Asian markets :: All boats rise on Wall Street tide
7:25 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog. Track all the latest stock--market updates here
