Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Indian equity markets will resume trading on Tuesday after an extended weekend. Global cues remain supportive of a firm session with Australia's ASX200, Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi up 0.8 per cent each.

Automaker Hyundai hit a fresh record, gaining about 1.8 per cent in Korean trade, on news that it plans to list its India unit.



At 7:23 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting 120 points higher at 23,587 levels, suggesting a possibility of record high for the markets in early deals.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose to close at a fresh record as Wall Street looked to build on last week's gains.

The index added 0.77 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.95 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.49 per cent, to snap a four-day losing streak.

Back home, investors will eye stock-specific moves, ixigo listing, and speeches of various US Fed officials later tonight.

New listing :: ixigo

Shares of Le Travenues Technology-owned ixigo will list on the bourses today. The company has fixed an issue price of Rs 93 per share, and the grey market premium (GMP) suggests a listing gain of Rs 30 per share.