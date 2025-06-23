Monday, June 23, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO sees muted start; subscription at 10%, GMP 9%

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO sees muted start; subscription at 10%, GMP 9%

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO Day 1 update: The SME issue received bids for 93,600 shares compared to 10,83,600 shares on offer

IPO, Initial public offerings

IPO, Initial public offerings

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO Day 1 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery manufacturer AJC Jewel has received a muted response from investors on the first day of its subscription. 
 
According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the AJC Jewel IPO received bids for 93,600 shares compared to 10,83,600 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of only 9 per cent till 2:30 PM on Monday, June 23, 2025. 

AJC Jewel Manufacturers grey market premium (GMP)

On Monday, the unlisted shares of AJC Jewel were trading at ₹104, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 or 9.5 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹95, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  ALSO READ: Safe Enterprises IPO Day 2 update; check subscription data, GMP, key dates
 

AJC Jewel Manufacturer IPO details

The four-day bidding window will close on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shares of AJC Jewel Manufacturer will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
 
The price band for AJC Jewel IPO is set in the range of ₹90 to ₹95 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,28,000 to bid for one lot comprising 1,200 shares (taking into consideration the upper price band). The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 3 lots (3,600 shares) amounting to ₹3,42,000.

Also Read

Safe Enterprises IPO gmp

Safe Enterprises IPO Day 2 update; check subscription data, GMP, key dates

IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Patil Automation IPO listing

Patil Automation shares list at 29% premium, outperform IPO GMP forecasts

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Busy week ahead! 5 mainboard, 7 SME IPOs set to launch next week

 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds to purchase new equipment and repayment or prepayment of all or certain of the borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About AJC Jewel Manufacturers

AJB Jewel Manufacturers is engaged in the business of manufacturing and designing a wide range of wholesale Gold Jewelleries which includes plain gold, studded and named jewelleries available in 22 karat and 18 karat. It manufactures the finished gold jewellery from the raw gold i.e. bullions and required consumables and sells it to dealers, showrooms, corporates and small jewellery shops in wholesale quantities. The company has a gold jewellery manufacturing facility situated at Inkel Greens Edu City, Malappuram.

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recoups 500 pts from lows, Nifty below 25k; Trent, BEL soar; SMIDs rally

Zudio store

Trent rallies 9% in 2 days to five-month high; brokerages see more upside

Ayurveda

Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

realty sector, real estate

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

D-St jitters mount: What sparked the early sell-off in Nifty, Sensex

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs BSE BSE SME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon