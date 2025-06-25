Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

The Adani group, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Dalmia Bharat, and PSP Projects are the final bidders and the offers range from ₹10,000 crore to ₹11,000 crore, said a source close to the development

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

The Suraksha group, based in Mumbai, also submitted an offer via Jaypee Infratech but failed to provide a mandatory bank guarantee, leading to its disqualification, one of the sources said. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five companies have submitted resolution plans for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the flagship company of the beleaguered Jaypee group, the company has said in a stock exchange filing. 
 
The Adani group, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Dalmia Bharat, and PSP Projects are the final bidders and the offers range from ₹10,000 crore to ₹11,000 crore, said a source close to the development.
 
The committee of creditors (CoC) on Wednesday opened the bids and began evaluating the proposals, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Suraksha group, based in Mumbai, also submitted an offer via Jaypee Infratech but failed to provide a mandatory bank guarantee, leading to its disqualification, one of the sources said.
 
 
Suraksha had earlier won the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech, the real estate arm of the Jaypee group. 

Also Read

Stock market

This newly acquired Adani group stock hits new high; zooms 66% in 2 months

Adani Group

Adani Group raises $1 billion to refinance debt for Mumbai airport

Gautam Adani, Adani

'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group logs 7% FY25 growth, sets $20 bn capex target for 5 years

Adani, Gautam Adani

No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM

 
“There is huge litigation risk as well as good assets in this company,” said a bidder.
 
Sources indicated if the final bids exceeded ₹11,000 crore, the CoC might avoid a piecemeal resolution of the group’s assets.
 
However, a recent circular from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) enabling a partial resolution and asset-specific bids has raised hopes of maximising recovery for creditors. 
 
The final decision will rest with the CoC, which is expected to select the most favourable proposal based on bid value and structure.
 
JAL is undergoing corporate insolvency proceedings with claims from financial creditors exceeding ₹57,000 crore.
 
The deadline for submitting resolution plans was extended to June 24.
 
National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), which acquired a substantial portion of JAL’s loans from a State Bank of India-led consortium, is the largest financial claimant in the process.
 
A provisional list of 26 interested parties had earlier submitted expressions of interest, signalling a strong investor appetite for JAL’s diversified asset base. Its assets include a 26 per cent stake in Jaiprakash Power Venture.
 
The outcome of the bidding process could reshape the ownership of one of India’s most ambitious but debt-laden infrastructure conglomerates.
 
JAL entered the insolvency process on June 3 last year. The company’s assets span cement, construction, hospitality, and real estate, including marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town in Noida, and Jaypee International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. 

In the race 

-  Adani group, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Dalmia Bharat, and PSP Projects are the final bidders

  -  JAL was admitted into corporate insolvency on June 3, 2024

  -  Lenders claims exceed ₹57,000 crore

  -  NARCL is largest financial creditor, having acquired loans from an SBI-led consortium

 

More From This Section

CEAT

CEAT to raise ₹500 cr via NCDs, infuse ₹400 cr into Sri Lanka unit

Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group

Nandan Nilekani

Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

jsw steel

JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani

Topics : Adani Group Jaiprakash Associates Jaypee Group Dalmia Bharat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon