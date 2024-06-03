Stock Market LIVE: Stellar start on cards on robust GDP, exit poll outcome; GIFT Nifty soars 600 pts
Stock Market Live on June 03: India's Q4FY24 GDP grew 7.8 per cent, beating estimates. While, the FY24 growth stood at 8.2 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 03, 2024: Indian stock markets may witness a higher opening on Monday following the release of exit polls, which predict a strong victory for the NDA coalition, coupled with better-than-expected Q4FY24 GDP data.
India's Q4 GDP grew 7.8 per cent, beating estimates. While, the FY24 growth stood at 8.2 per cent.
India's Q4 GDP grew 7.8 per cent, beating estimates. While, the FY24 growth stood at 8.2 per cent.
At 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a bumper opening, trading 643 points up at 23,343 compared to Nifty futures.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets are bustling ahead of China's manufacturing data release. Korea’s Kospi leads with gains of 1.49 per cent, followed by Japan’s Nikkei, which surged 1.13 per cent, and Australia’s ASX200, trading 0.82 per cent higher.
On Friday, US markets closed higher, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 settling 1.51 per cent and 0.80 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq, however, saw a marginal decline of 0.01 per cent.
Back home, all eyes are on the Lok Sabha election results, which will be announced on June 04. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,613.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,114.17 crore on May 31.
7:47 AM
Shankar Sharma's market strategy post Lok Sabha exit poll: Stay strapped in
The impact of the outcome of elections on the stock markets is very, very fleeting, said Shankar Sharma, founder, GQuant Investech. What matters more, he said that India remains on a firm fundamental footing and nothing can derail the growth story. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Buy & sell ideas for June 03 from Anand Rathi: NHPC, SJVN, Campus
Since May 28, 2024, NHPC has been trading within a consolidation range of approximately 99 to 104. Recently, NHPC has broken out of this consolidation range, surpassing the upper limit of 104 and maintaining its position above this level. READ MORE
7:42 AM
How to trade Modi stocks ahead of LS election results? Complete guide here
In a recent report by CLSA, the foreign brokerage, said 'Modi-stocks' a term coined by them have outperformed the NSE Nifty 50 in the last stocks. As per the report, the average returns of ‘Modi-stocks’ have been 50 per cent since December 2023 as against a 14 per cent rise in the Nifty. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Exit Poll 2024: Bank, auto, defence stocks may see 'Modi rally' on Monday
A likely thumping victory for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as predicted by exit polls 2024, may trigger "a big stock market rally" on Monday, June 3, 2024. The stock markets, according to experts, have not priced-in such strong numbers, and the same may reflect in opening trade today, May 03. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Rupee, bonds expected to rally as exit polls signal PM Modi's victory
The Indian rupee and government bonds are expected to rally this week after exit polls signalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party would secure a third term, likely boosting investor confidence. READ MORE
7:32 AM
China's manufacturing activity increased to 51.7 in May 2024
The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI increased to 51.7 in May 2024 from 51.4 in April, surpassing estimates of 51.5. It was the seventh straight month of expansion in factory activity and the fastest pace since June 2022, as production grew faster amid rising new orders.
Source: S&P Global
Source: S&P Global
7:29 AM
Brent crude at $81.56 per bbl
7:18 AM
Asian markets mixed in trade; China posts better-than-expected manufacturing data
7:15 AM
US markets close higher
7:13 AM
Exit poll impact: Gift Nifty zooms past 23,300; Sensex to open gap-up
Indian equity benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are expected to open with a huge gap-up in reaction to the Lok Sabha 2024 exit poll data, which predicts a victory for the Narendra Modi-led BJP-government by an overwhelming margin. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : Nasdaq MARKET LIVE stock market trading Lok Sabha elections Exit poll exit polls Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets share market BSE NSE equity BSE NSE nikkei Dow Jones Indian markets FIIs DIIs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST