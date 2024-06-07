Stock Market LIVE: India stocks eye flat start, tracking mixed global cues; RBI MPC decision today

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 7, 2024: Benchamrk indices, Sensex and Nifty, may start on a muted note, tracking mixed global signals.

At 6:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures hinted at a subdued opening, trading marginally (13 points) higher at 22,912.50, compared to Nifty futures.

Across Asia, markets showed a varied picture this morning, with Korea’s Kospi up over 1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei remained relatively unchanged.

Australia’s ASX 200 edged up 0.18 per cent.

In the US, the previous session concluded with a mixed bag as the Dow Jones climbed 0.20 per cent, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped 0.09 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the European Central Bank slashed interest rates on Thursday, reducing them by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent, marking the first such adjustment since 2019.



Back home, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decision on interest rates, which is expected at 10:00 AM today.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 6,867.72 crore. Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) showed interest, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,718.38 crore on June 6.