Stock Market LIVE: India stocks eye flat start, tracking mixed global cues; RBI MPC decision today
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 7, 2024: At 6:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures hinted at a subdued opening, trading marginally (13 points) higher at 22,912.50, compared to Nifty futures
Across Asia, markets showed a varied picture this morning, with Korea’s Kospi up over 1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei remained relatively unchanged.
Australia’s ASX 200 edged up 0.18 per cent.
In the US, the previous session concluded with a mixed bag as the Dow Jones climbed 0.20 per cent, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped 0.09 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.
Furthermore, the European Central Bank slashed interest rates on Thursday, reducing them by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent, marking the first such adjustment since 2019.
Back home, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decision on interest rates, which is expected at 10:00 AM today.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 6,867.72 crore. Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) showed interest, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,718.38 crore on June 6.
8:06 AM
Naidu-linked firm Heritage Foods that raked in moolah on D-Street
On March 15, before the Election Commission of India released the dates for the general elections, the shares of Heritage Foods were trading at around Rs 327.75. READ MORE
8:03 AM
US antitrust enforcers to investigate Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI
US antitrust enforcers have decided to investigate the roles Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI have played in the artificial intelligence boom, according to people familiar with the pending actions. READ MORE
7:54 AM
TBI Corn, IRB Infra, Mastek, Rites among seven stocks to watch on June 07
TBI Corn’s initial public offering (IPO) is set to list on NSE SME on Friday, June 07, 2024. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 44.94 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 47.81 lakh shares. The price band for TBI Corn IPO is fixed at Rs 90 to Rs 94 per share. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Over $2 bn exodus: PEs, promoters swiftly reacted before poll verdict
Global private equity (PE) majors and promoters successfully offloaded shares worth over $2 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) before the stock market was thrown into turmoil by the surprise election outcome. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,600
The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,600. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stocks to watch on June 07: Bajaj Fin, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, RVNL
Bajaj Finance's subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, approved an IPO of equity shares valued at Rs 10 each. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to Rs 4,000 crore. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO to raise Rs 4,000 crore
The Bajaj Housing Finance board has approved an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore, the company said on Thursday. READ MORE
7:42 AM
RBI Policy: What are the expectations from first MPC meet after elections?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil the decision of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday against the backdrop of mounting apprehensions about an economic slowdown. READ MORE
7:34 AM
New government to boost infrastructure sector, but expect some hurdles
The General Elections inevitably led to a slowdown in government projects through Q4FY24 and Q1FY25 with muted activity. The installation of a coalition could mean changes in policy focus which will only become apparent as and when the FY25 full year Budget is announced. The market was banking on strong rumours that the last government had put together a 100-day plan to accelerate the thrust on infrastructure spending and on defence production. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Copper, Crude Oil: Check key trading strategy, target price and more
Trafigura Group, a leading copper trader, stated that copper’s recent surge to a record high wasn't supported by real-world supply and demand. Copper prices reached an all-time high of $11,104.50 per ton last month but have since dropped to $10,025. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Mkt regulator Sebi's warning to ICICI Bank over ICICI Securities delisting
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday issued a warning to ICICI Bank for flouting norms during its outreach programme to the shareholders of broking firm ICICI Securities to vote in favour of the delisting. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Electric vehicle portfolio to drive auto component maker Uno Minda growth
The stock of auto component maker Uno Minda is up 13 per cent in trade on Thursday after it announced a technical licensing agreement with China-based Suzhou lnovance Automotive Company. The company will develop, manufacture, and sell four-wheeler electric powertrain products. Over one-month period, the gains extend to 33 per cent given the better-than-expected fourth-quarter results in 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). READ MORE
7:23 AM
Nifty IT rangebound, Auto in overbought zone; target, support levels here
The Nifty IT Index is currently trading at 34,023.80, displaying a range-bound pattern in the near term. The index is oscillating between a defined range of 34,400 on the higher side and 33,000 on the lower side. A trade and close above or below these levels would serve as a trigger for further movement in the respective direction. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Stock market guide for Jun 07: Nifty may open flat; RBI policy in focus
The Sensex and the Nifty are likely to start Friday’s trading session on a quiet note amid subdued cues from global peers. The RBI policy outcome today will likely dictate the market trend. The RBI is widely expected to leave interest rates untouched. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Brent crude at $79.93 per bbl
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:14 AM IST