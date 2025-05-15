Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IEA sees global oil demand growth slowing to 650K bpd for rest of 2025

IEA sees global oil demand growth slowing to 650K bpd for rest of 2025

The IEA lifted its average demand growth forecast for 2025 as a whole to 740,000 bpd, up by 20,000 bpd from the previous report

IEA

IEA raised its 2025 demand growth forecast because of higher expected economic growth (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said that economic headwinds, combined with record sales of electric vehicles (EV), will reduce global oil demand growth to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the remainder of 2025.

At that rate, demand growth will have slowed from the 990,000 bpd the IEA measured in the first quarter of this year, the Paris-based watchdog said in its May oil market report.

"Increased trade uncertainty is expected to weigh on the world economy and, by extension, oil demand," the IEA said.

The IEA lifted its average demand growth forecast for 2025 as a whole to 740,000 bpd, up by 20,000 bpd from the previous report. It then sees global supply growth averaging a slightly higher 760,000 bpd in 2026.

 

The IEA raised its 2025 demand growth forecast because of higher expected economic growth and lower oil prices supporting consumption, offsetting weaker imports from developing countries and especially India, the agency said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hiring, Jobs

Telecom sector sees strong fresher hiring intent for 1st half of 2025: Rpt

Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹ 1,400-cr sales from Gurugram housing project

Premiumtelecom, customs duty, mobile tower, Make in India, finance ministry, Delhi High Court, Nokia, Samsung

Finance ministry considers 10% duty on key telecom gear amid tax disputes

Premiumcrude oil

US oil output to decline in 2026; Indian import plans may be hit

PremiumTurkey

Turkish, Azeri tourism off India travel map; up to 260% drop in bookings

Topics : International Energy Agency Oil demand Oil demand security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon