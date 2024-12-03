Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei climbs 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India are likely to see stock specific action amid firm global cues, even as investors await announcement from the RBI's MPC meeting, on Friday
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 3, 2024: With two benchmark indices on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, scaled fresh record highs overnight, sentiment in the domestic market is likely to be driven by anticipation of any policy and liquidity management action by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, whose decision is set to be announced on Friday, December 6.
However, investors are expected to continue engaging in stock specific action as the overall global cues remain positive. GIFT Nifty futures, meanwhile, were trading at 24,425 at 8:03 AM, marginally lower from Nifty futures' last close.
In another development, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday that India's potential GDP growth is in the range of 6.5-7 per cent and the country should be able to achieve it on the back of things that have already been done already in the past 10 years. READ MORE
Moreover, the government is likely to take fresh measures to ensure that economic growth in the second half (October–March) of FY25 is much better than the seven-quarter low growth of 5.4 per cent in the July–September period, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth indicated on Monday. READ MORE
Separately, the domestic equity markets are grappling with a pronounced slump in secondary share sales. Block deal activity in November fell to its lowest since April this year, with transactions totalling Rs 25,669 crore, a sharp decline from the monthly average of nearly Rs 57,000 crore seen during the first 10 months of 2024. READ MORE
Tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street, Asia-Pacific markets were also trading higher on Tuesday.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.66 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 1.7 per cent higher, and the Topix added 1.29 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.53 per cent and the Kosdaq advanced 1.75 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was lower by 0.35 per cent, while the CSI 300 was down 0.43 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, stocks in the US and Europe were mixed on Monday, while the dollar gained versus the euro, amid political turmoil in France and positive signals for the US economy.
French equities finished little changed in choppy trading after politicians there planned a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a move likely to cause the French government to collapse this week. Broader European shares pulled back on the news but still finished the day up 0.66 per cent on the day.
In the US, data showed manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in November, with orders growing for the first time in eight months and factories facing significantly lower prices for inputs. More economic data is expected this week, including the key monthly jobs report on Friday.
Wall Street stocks were mixed, with a boost from technology shares such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon.com Inc, which gained 3.2 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively, although Intel fell 0.5 per cent after the faltering American chipmaker announced CEO Pat Gelsinger's retirement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29 per cent to 44,782, the S&P 500 rose 0.24 per cent to 6,047 and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 1 per cent to 19,403.
The euro sank around 0.75 per cent to $1.0498, as the dollar got a boost over the weekend as US President-elect Donald Trump warned BRICS emerging nations against trying to replace the greenback with any other currency.
Global stocks edged higher, leaving the MSCI All-World index up about 0.3 per cent.
The Federal Reserve is in focus and Friday's monthly payrolls report could be the deciding factor when policymakers consider whether to cut rates again on Dec. 18.
A number of Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. Traders put the odds of a quarter-point reduction at about 60 per cent.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday he was inclined to cut the benchmark interest rate as monetary policy remained restrictive enough to keep putting downward pressure on inflation, while the labor market was roughly in balance, something the Fed wants to maintain.
In Treasury markets, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes was flat on the day at 4.194 per cent.
That has left the dollar index, which measures the currency against six others, up 0.33 per cent at 106.39, having gained 1.8 per cent in November.
In Asia, mainland Chinese shares closed up 0.8 per cent, following a robust reading in a private manufacturing survey on Monday.
Gold slipped 0.6 per cent to $2,637 an ounce, under pressure from the strong dollar, after sliding more than 3 per cent in November, its worst monthly performance since September 2023.
Oil prices were steady, as optimism around strong factory activity in China was largely offset by concerns the Fed will not cut U.S. rates again at its December meeting.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.88 per cent to $95,619.00.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
Views By: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Market not focusing on lower GDP figures but on likely policy response to it'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The underlying resilience of the market is evident in its ability to bounce back. Market is focusing not on the GDP growth slowdown but on the likely policy response to this slowdown. Banking stocks bouncing back yesterday indicates that the market is expecting a CRR cut on Friday, which will boost the profitability of banks. The strength in market heavyweights like Reliance and HDFC Bank can impart resilience to the market. The net FII sell figure at only Rs 238 crores yesterday is misleading since it conceals many large bulk deals. News of higher GST proposals on products like tobacco can impact stocks like ITC and tax reductions on insurance premiums can be beneficial to insurance stocks."
Views By: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals a cautious start, with risk appetite for momentum stocks likely driving Dalal Street, favouring bulls. Cochin Shipyard is in focus after securing a Rs 1,000 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence, while Biocon gains traction following US FDA approval for its biosimilar YESINTEK. Other buzzing stocks include HDFC Bank, M&M, OFSS, and HCL Tech, which are showing strong interweek potential. The RBI MPC's policy decision on December 6 is key, with expectations of a status quo due to inflationary pressures, while US non-farm payroll data remains in focus globally.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900. The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,890. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Business Cycle Funds: Macro-driven funds that can fall prey to timing risk
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DSP Mutual Fund has launched the DSP Business Cycle Fund. Its new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription on November 27, 2024, and will close on December 11, 2024. DSP joins 16 other funds which collectively manage assets worth Rs 33,325.4 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt detects Rs 824 cr GST evasion by crypto firms: FinMin to Parliament
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government has detected goods and services tax (GST) evasion worth Rs 824.14 crore by crypto exchanges, such as Binance, WazirX, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch Kuber, while it has recovered only Rs 122.29 crore, including interest and penalty, according to a written reply in Parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global investment group Prosus eyes five India listings in 12-18 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global investment group Prosus has identified five Indian companies from its portfolio for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12–18 months. Of these five, the Dutch investment group identified three firms — digital payments player PayU (fully owned by Prosus), e-commerce player Meesho, and omnichannel jewellery retailer BlueStone — that are likely to go public within this period, said senior executives in an analyst call on Monday while announcing its results for the first half of 2025. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zepto CEO sees clear path to IPO in 2025 with profitability in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fresh out of bumper USD 350 million funding this time from marquee domestic investors, quick commerce company Zepto says it is on a clear path to becoming a full Indian-owned entity and hitting PAT positive milestone, as co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha exudes optimism about a possible IPO in 2025. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic equity markets are grappling with a pronounced slump in secondary share sales. Block deal activity in November fell to its lowest since April this year, with transactions totalling Rs 25,669 crore, a sharp decline from the monthly average of nearly Rs 57,000 crore seen during the first 10 months of 2024. Several private equity firms, promoter entities, and others are holding back their share sale because of waning interest from large institutional buyers, besides broader market uncertainties, according to industry experts. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets gain as FPI selloff eases; Sensex and Nifty end 0.6% higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices recovered from early losses to end with gains of 0.6 per cent on Monday. Sharp deceleration in selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and gains in cyclical stocks supported the up move as investors chose to look past a weak GDP (gross domestic product) reading for the September quarter (Q2FY25). After declining 494 points, or 0.6 per cent, in the opening trade, the Sensex managed to end the session at 80,248, with a gain of 445 points, or 0.6 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,276, rising 145 points, or 0.6 per cent. The gains were broad-based, with almost all sectoral indices ending in the green. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AIFs seek tax passthrough to compete with emerging 'new asset class'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Worried about competition from the ‘new asset class’, the alternative investment fund (AIF) industry plans to request the Ministry of Finance for passthrough status or parity on taxation. At present, Category III AIFs — funds that invest in listed as well as unlisted companies, derivatives, and structured products — must pay tax at the fund level, leading to effective rates as high as 39 per cent for those in the high-income bracket. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Group stocks: Bangladesh has halved the power it buys from neighbouring India's Adani Power, citing lower winter demand, according to reports, amid disagreements over dues running into hundreds of millions of dollars. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: S&P & Nasdaq at record; Nikkei; Rajputana Biodiesel listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, may react to upbeat global cues in Tuesday's trading session. At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,428, suggesting a muted opening for bourses. On the first trading day of December (previous session), benchmarks reversed early losses to close on a positive note. The Sensex gained 445.29 points, or 0.56 per cent to settle at 80,248.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 closed 144.95 points higher, or 0.6 per cent, at 24,276.05. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets upbeat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets upbeat; Nikkei, Kospi jump 1 per cent each
First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:15 AM IST