Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Upcoming IPO! Core Integra Consulting Services files DRHP with Sebi

Upcoming IPO! Core Integra Consulting Services files DRHP with Sebi

According to the draft papers, Core Integra Consulting Services' public offering consists of an entirely fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares

Upcoming ipo

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: Integrated services provider Core Integra Consulting Services is inching closer to its stock market debut. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Core Integra Consulting Services IPO details

According to the draft papers, Core Integra Consulting Services' public offering consists of an entirely fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange of India, NSE Emerge.
 
Purva Sharegistry (India) has been appointed as the registrar for the public issue, while Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is serving as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).
 
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for augmenting the leadership team, as well as enhancing the visibility and awareness of its brand. The company also plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgrading its existing IT infrastructure.
 
Core Integra Consulting Services will further deploy the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Core Integra Consulting Services

Core Integra Consulting Services is an integrated player in the human resources domain, offering a wide range of services including staffing, payroll outsourcing, labour law compliance, and proprietary HR-Tech solutions, all under a single umbrella (Source: Ken Research Report). The company positions itself as a comprehensive human resource solutions provider, delivering end-to-end services tailored to the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.  The company's offerings include targeted support in recruitment, staffing, and payroll processing. In addition, it provides expert HR advisory services covering areas such as labour law compliance, licenses and registrations, and policy drafting. Core Integra also offers just-in-time hiring solutions, retainerships, and assurance services, all designed to help businesses maintain regulatory compliance while optimising their human resource functions.
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 160 pts, Nifty above 25,000; SMIDs flat; banks, pharma shares shine

SEBI

Sebi board likely to meet on Friday to consider regulatory reforms

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Forex matters: Will Rupee's fall below 88 against US dollar get worse?

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric stock price slips 21% in 1 week; why EV 2W under pressure?

cement

4 reasons HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' on JK Cement, raises target

Topics : ipo filing IPO market IPO REVIEW IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs SME IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon