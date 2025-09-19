Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Dividend stocks: Dalal Street investors focused on dividend income will have a busy week ahead, as shares of 109 companies are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26, 2025, according to BSE data.
Investors aiming to qualify for dividend payouts need to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend date, as shares begin trading without the dividend entitlement from the ex-date onward. Those purchasing the shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for the upcoming dividend, even if they hold the stock on the record date.
Among the marquee companies going ex-dividend next week are Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bengal & Assam Company, Maharashtra Scooters, Premier Explosives, Sunteck Realty, BEML, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals. These firms have declared interim, final, or special dividends, presenting opportunities for income-focused investors.
Leading the list, Maharashtra Scooters has announced the highest dividend, with its board approving an interim dividend of ₹160 per share. The company has set the record date as September 22, 2025 to determine shareholder eligibility.
Close behind is Bengal & Assam Company, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹50 per share, with the same record date. Further, Monte Carlo Fashions has also announced a final dividend of ₹20 per share, with September 22 as the record date.
Here is the complete list of stocks scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
A B Infrabuild
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Accel
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Archit Organosys
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Asian Star Company
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Aurionpro Solutions
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Aveer Foods
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹65
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Bandaram Pharma Packtech
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
BEML
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Bengal & Assam Company
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Black Rose Industries
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Black Rose Industries
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.5500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Bondada Engineering
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Bright Outdoor Media
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Ceinsys Tech
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Commercial Syn Bags
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Cords Cable Industries
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
CyberTech Systems and Software
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
DCW
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Divyashakti
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Fischer Medical Ventures
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0050
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
GEM Enviro Management
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
GTV Engineering
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Gufic Biosciences
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Gujarat Craft Industries
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Gujarat Intrux -
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹15
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Hazoor Multi Projects -
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
HPL Electric & Power
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Josts Engineering Company
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Lahoti Overseas -
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Madhuveer Com 18 Network
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Maharashtra Scooters
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹160
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Monte Carlo Fashions
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹20
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Navneet Education
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
National Fertilizers
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.5600
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
OM Infra
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Paisalo Digital
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Parag Milk Foods
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Phoenix Township
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
PNC Infratech
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Radix Industries (India)
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 22, 2025
|
Rolcon Engineering Company
|
Sep 22, 2025