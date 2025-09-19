Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Leading the list, Maharashtra Scooters has announced the highest dividend, with its board approving an interim dividend of ₹160 per share

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Dalal Street investors focused on dividend income will have a busy week ahead, as shares of 109 companies are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26, 2025, according to BSE data.
 
Investors aiming to qualify for dividend payouts need to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend date, as shares begin trading without the dividend entitlement from the ex-date onward. Those purchasing the shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for the upcoming dividend, even if they hold the stock on the record date.
 
Among the marquee companies going ex-dividend next week are Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bengal & Assam Company, Maharashtra Scooters, Premier Explosives, Sunteck Realty, BEML, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals. These firms have declared interim, final, or special dividends, presenting opportunities for income-focused investors.
 
 
Leading the list, Maharashtra Scooters has announced the highest dividend, with its board approving an interim dividend of ₹160 per share. The company has set the record date as September 22, 2025 to determine shareholder eligibility.
 
Close behind is Bengal & Assam Company, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹50 per share, with the same record date. Further, Monte Carlo Fashions has also announced a final dividend of ₹20 per share, with September 22 as the record date.

Here is the complete list of stocks scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
A B Infrabuild Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 22, 2025
Accel Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 22, 2025
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 22, 2025
Archit Organosys Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 22, 2025
Asian Star Company Sep 22, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 22, 2025
Aurionpro Solutions Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 22, 2025
Aveer Foods Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 22, 2025
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Sep 22, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹65 Sep 22, 2025
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
BEML Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 22, 2025
Bengal & Assam Company Sep 22, 2025 Dividend - ₹50 Sep 22, 2025
Black Rose Industries Sep 22, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Black Rose Industries Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5500 Sep 22, 2025
Bondada Engineering Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Bright Outdoor Media Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 22, 2025
Ceinsys Tech Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 22, 2025
Commercial Syn Bags Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 Sep 22, 2025
Cords Cable Industries Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 22, 2025
CyberTech Systems and Software Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 Sep 22, 2025
DCW Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Divyashakti Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 22, 2025
Fischer Medical Ventures Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0050 Sep 22, 2025
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 22, 2025
GEM Enviro Management Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 22, 2025
GTV Engineering Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Gufic Biosciences Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Gujarat Craft Industries Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 22, 2025
Gujarat Intrux - Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 Sep 22, 2025
Hazoor Multi Projects - Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 22, 2025
HPL Electric & Power Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 22, 2025
Josts Engineering Company Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Sep 22, 2025
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.10 Sep 22, 2025
Lahoti Overseas - Sep 22, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 22, 2025
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 22, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters Sep 22, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹160 Sep 22, 2025
Monte Carlo Fashions Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 Sep 22, 2025
Navneet Education Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 22, 2025
National Fertilizers Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.5600 Sep 22, 2025
OM Infra Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 Sep 22, 2025
Paisalo Digital Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 22, 2025
Parag Milk Foods Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 22, 2025
Phoenix Township Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1500 Sep 22, 2025
PNC Infratech Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 22, 2025
Radix Industries (India) Sep 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 22, 2025
Rolcon Engineering Company Sep 22, 2025

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

