Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty up 70 points; Reliance, Vedanta on radar
Stock market live updates on February 15, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 70 points higher at 21,989
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start to Thursday's trade tracking some strength in the global markets, which recouped losses from a day before. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 70 points higher at 21,989.
In the last session, the two frontline indices had staged a sharp rebound from their intra-day lows with BSE Sensex ending 1,000 points higher from its intra-day low.
The weekly F&O expiry and stock-specific action will provide cues for today's trade.
Among stocks, investors will react to Q3 earnings of NMDC, Glenmark Pharma, Sun TV, Muthoot Finance and Gland Pharma, among others. Check stocks to watch
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and ASX 200 rising up to 0.8 per cent even as the Japanese economy slipped into a recession with its Q4 GDP growth falling 0.4 per cent, second time in a row. Kospi and Hang Seng pared gains to decline.
Overnight in the US, indices recovered as the S&P 500 gained 0.96 per cent, the Dow was 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.3 per cent.
8:28 AM
Commercial vehicle sales likely to enter into a downcycle in 2024-25
Commercial vehicle (CV) sales in India are likely to decline in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) as the sector enters a period of lull, say analysts. The CV industry is expected to end FY24 with a 2-5 per cent growth in volume but in FY25 it may decline by 4-7 per cent, according to rating agency ICRA. READ MORE
8:24 AM
FPIs' investment value in equities jumps 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter
"This could be attributed to the good performance of the domestic equity markets as well as strong net inflows from FPIs," the report noted. READ MORE
8:21 AM
RIL in talks for stake in Tata Play, may buy Disney's 29.8% share
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) is in discussions to acquire a 29.8 per cent stake in Tata Play from the Walt Disney Company, according to sources close to the development. This move is seen as part of RIL’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint in India’s television distribution sector. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Morgan Stanley planning to eliminate several hundred jobs in wealth unit
Morgan Stanley is planning to eliminate several hundred jobs, the first such move under Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Fund flows: FIIs net sell, DIIs net buy on Wednesday
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold stocks worth Rs 3,930 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,898 crore.
8:11 AM
Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Paytm, Vedanta, Coal India, Glenmark, NMDC
In news today - Reliance eyes stake in Tata Play, Vedanta parent mulls stake sale to GQG Partners and ED launches probe in Paytm. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil futures hold above $80-mark
Source: Investing.com
8:05 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,000 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
8:02 AM
Nifty IT, Auto: Key levels to watch out for on these two indices
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty IT index is likely to face stiff resistance between 38,000 - 38,125. READ MORE
8:01 AM
US Market Update:: S&P 500, Nasdaq end over 1% higher
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:45 AM
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST