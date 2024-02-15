Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty up 70 points; Reliance, Vedanta on radar

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start to Thursday's trade tracking some strength in the global markets, which recouped losses from a day before. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 70 points higher at 21,989.

In the last session, the two frontline indices had staged a sharp rebound from their intra-day lows with BSE Sensex ending 1,000 points higher from its intra-day low.



The weekly F&O expiry and stock-specific action will provide cues for today's trade.



Global cues



Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and ASX 200 rising up to 0.8 per cent even as the Japanese economy slipped into a recession with its Q4 GDP growth falling 0.4 per cent, second time in a row. Kospi and Hang Seng pared gains to decline.

Overnight in the US, indices recovered as the S&P 500 gained 0.96 per cent, the Dow was 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.3 per cent.