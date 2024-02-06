Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals muted open; China stocks defy losses
Stock market LIVE updates on February 6, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,808
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely off to a muted start on Tuesday tracking weakness across their global peers. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,808.
Stock-specific action will broadly guide market sentiment.
HDFC Bank has received RBI nod to buy aggregate holding of up to 9.5 per cent in Indusind Bank. The former, however, clarified to CNBC Awaaz that the approval is for HDFC AMC and the life insurance arm, not the bank.
Jio Financial will be in focus on refuting reports of being engaged in talks to acquire Paytm's wallet business.
Bharti Airtel has reported 54 per cent YoY rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 2,442 crore, below estimates.
Global cues
Asian markets mostly fell this morning with Nikkei, ASX 200 and Kospi fell 0.5-0.8 per cent. Hang Seng held gains of over 1 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.32 per cent, the Dow shed 0.71 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 0.20 per cent.
HDFC Bank has received RBI nod to buy aggregate holding of up to 9.5 per cent in Indusind Bank. The former, however, clarified to CNBC Awaaz that the approval is for HDFC AMC and the life insurance arm, not the bank.
Jio Financial will be in focus on refuting reports of being engaged in talks to acquire Paytm's wallet business.
Bharti Airtel has reported 54 per cent YoY rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 2,442 crore, below estimates.
Global cues
Asian markets mostly fell this morning with Nikkei, ASX 200 and Kospi fell 0.5-0.8 per cent. Hang Seng held gains of over 1 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.32 per cent, the Dow shed 0.71 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 0.20 per cent.
8:44 AM
Opinion: Reserve Bank's decision to freeze Paytm shows faulty understanding
When the Indian monetary authority began giving out restricted banking licenses to a new category of payment facilitators about eight years ago, it should have spared a thought to their orderly resolution — just in case it had to shutter any of them. As the deepening crisis at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. shows, the regulator didn’t do its homework. Read
8:40 AM
DIIs sell Rs 1,188 crore worth of shares Monday
8:37 AM
FIIs buy Rs 519 crore on Monday
8:32 AM
Should you buy or sell Nifty PSU or Pvt Banks? Here's what charts recommend
The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently at 20,315.85, reflects a near-term downtrend on charts. However, a strategic silver lining emerges as support is anticipated around the 20,000 and 19,550 levels.
Traders are advised to closely monitor the index around these levels, as they present opportune moments for strategic entries. The suggested trading strategy is to buy the index and its constituents when trading in proximity to the identified support zones. Read
8:27 AM
Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa
Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of fintech major Paytm, has denied reports about investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited.
Jio Financial Services: The company has denied being in talks to acquire the crisis-hit One 97 Communications' Paytm wallet. READ: Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz
New listing: BLS E-Services shares will list on the bourses today. The company has set an issue price of approx Rs 135 per share.
HDFC, IndusInd Bank: In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited. Read
HDFC, IndusInd Bank: In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited. Read
8:22 AM
RBI approves HDFC Bank's proposal to acquire 9.5% in IndusInd Bank
In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited, according to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank with the BSE. The approval has been granted following the application submitted by HDFC Bank to the RBI. Read
8:18 AM
Brent Crude holds $78 per bbl
8:14 AM
Rupee weakens 14 paise Monday to close at 83.06/$
8:09 AM
Gift Nifty signals muted start to trade
8:05 AM
Strong economic data adds to bets of lower rate cuts; US yields spike Monday
US 10-year yields climbed 14 basis points to 4.16% and those on two-year notes approached 4.5% after US services PMI data showed more than expected growth in January.
Via Bloomberg
Via Bloomberg
8:02 AM
US services sector growth expands in January to 4-month high
The Institute for Supply Management’s services gauge hit a four-month high of 53.4 last month from 50.5 in December. This was above expectations.
7:58 AM
Hong Kong, mainland China shares hold ground amid broader losses in Asia
7:56 AM
US indices retreat Monday as yields edge higher
7:46 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex stock market trading MARKET LIVE Markets Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty HDFC Bank shares Jio Financial Services Bharti Airtel Paytm Q3 results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:46 AM IST