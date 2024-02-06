Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals muted open; China stocks defy losses

Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of fintech major Paytm, has denied reports about investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited.



Jio Financial Services: The company has denied being in talks to acquire the crisis-hit One 97 Communications' Paytm wallet. READ: Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

