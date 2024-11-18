Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets were expected to remain cautious on Monday, after a recent spate of data indicated a strengthening US economy and slower pace of a rate cuts by the Fed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 18, 2024: Markets were expected to remain cautious on Monday, after a recent spate of data points indicated a strengthening US economy before Donald Trump's inauguration, and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates.
At 8:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures, meanwhile, were trading at 23,524, around 80 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week's last trading session in the negative territory on Friday. The BSE Sensex shed 110.64 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,580.31. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,532.70, down 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.
In the broader markets, Smallcap stocks led gains as the Nifty Smallcap100 index rose 0.81 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index followed the gains, settling higher by 0.55 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Realty, Media, Healthcare and Financial sectors gained, while FMCG, PSU Bank, Pharma, Select Healthcare and OMCs indices declined on Thursday.
That apart, higher inflation and shrinking consumer purchasing power appear to have taken a bite out of consumption-related stocks, with many seeing a decline in recent months. READ MORE
Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — have witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market. Both the categories logged their all-time-high inflows last month. READ MORE
In another news, global brokerage firm CLSA has reversed its tactical overweight on China while raising its exposure to a 20 per cent overweight on India. READ MORE
Markets in the Asia Pacific region were higher on Monday morning.
South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 2.24 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 1.38 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.78 per cent, and the broad-based Topix was down 0.52 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading close to the flatline with a positive bias, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was ahead by 1.8 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.29 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite climbed 1.54 per cent.
Apart from that, a gauge of global stocks was set for its biggest weekly drop in two months and the 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest level in 5-1/2 months on Friday as economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested a slower pace of interest-rate cuts ahead.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank did not need to rush to lower interest rates due to ongoing economic growth, a solid job market and inflation that remains above its 2 per cent target.
The US Commerce Department reported on Friday that retail sales rose 0.4 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent advance in September. The growth topped the 0.3 per cent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters, after a previously reported 0.4 per cent gain in September.
In addition, the Labor Department said on Friday that import prices unexpectedly rose 0.3 per cent last month after an unrevised 0.4 per cent decline in September amid higher prices for fuels and other goods. Analysts had expected a decline of 0.1 per cent.
Equities had rallied after the US presidential election, as investors gravitated toward assets expected to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's policies in his second term after he pledged to impose higher tariffs on imports, reduce taxes and loosen government regulations.
But the gains have fizzled in recent days as markets try to calibrate the Fed's rate-cut trajectory and any legislative policy changes.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.87 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 43,444.99, the S&P 500 fell 78.55 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 5,870.62 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 427.53 points, or 2.24 per cent, to 18,680.12. Each of the three major indexes closed at record highs on Monday.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 2.08 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 3.15 per cent, and the Dow lost 1.24 per cent.
Other Fed officials made comments on Friday that also clouded the picture on the timing and magnitude of more rate cuts.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe slumped 8.53 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 842.67. It was on track for its fourth-straight decline and biggest weekly percentage decline since early September, around 2.4 per cent.
In Europe, the STOXX 600 index closed down 0.77 per cent but eked out a small weekly gain, its first in four weeks.
Bond yields and the dollar have surged not just on growth prospects but also on concerns that Trump's policies may rekindle inflation after a long battle against price pressures following the pandemic. In addition, tariffs could lead to increased government borrowing, further ballooning the fiscal deficit and potentially causing the Fed to alter its course of monetary-policy easing.
The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against peers including the euro and Japan's yen, was 0.12 per cent lower on the day to 106.75 with the euro off 0.02 per cent at $1.0528.
Expectations for a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's December meeting stood at 58.4 per cent on Friday, down from 72.2 per cent in the prior session, and 85.5 per cent a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 1.9 basis points to 4.439 per cent after earlier reaching 4.505 per cent, its highest level since May 31. The yield is up about 13 bps this week and is set for its eighth weekly rise in the past nine.
US crude settled down 2.45 per cent to $67.02 a barrel and Brent fell to settle at $71.04 per barrel, down 2.09 per cent on the day, as investors digested a slower Fed rate-cut path and waning Chinese demand.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:56 AM
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Investors should exercise caution and wait for clarity on direction of market'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Even though Nifty has corrected 10.4 per cent from the peak there are no signs of a sustained recovery in the market. Relentless FII selling, earnings downgrades for majority of stocks for FY25, and the consequences of the Trump trade are weighing on the market. Sentiments have turned negative and, therefore, investors should exercise caution at this stage and wait for clarity on the direction of the market. With the dollar index strong at 106.6 and the 10-year US bond yield at 4.44 per cent there is no room for a quick reversal of FII flows. Investors can focus on areas of strength like digital companies and high quality banking stocks. Largecaps like RIL and Eicher are showing resilience."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs selling-spree continues; Rs 22,420 cr withdrawn from equities in Nov
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 22,420 crore from the Indian equity market so far this month, owing to high domestic stock valuations, increasing allocations to China, and the rising US dollar as well as Treasury yields. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPS forecasts: Here are the biggest winners and losers for FY25 and FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The July-September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) corporate earnings delivered an unwelcome surprise, compelling analysts to reassess forward earnings estimates for the companies under their purview. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt MFs log Rs 1.57 trn inflow in Oct on investment in liquid schemes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a strong recovery in October, driven by investments in liquid schemes and attracting a net inflow of Rs 1.57 trillion after huge redemptions in the previous month. Notably, 14 of 16 debt mutual fund categories reported net inflows during the month, while medium-duration and credit risk funds maintained their trend of consistent outflows. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp, Glenmark Pharma & Waaree Energies among stocks to watch on Nov 18
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp: The country’s biggest two-wheeler maker on Thursday reportd a 5.6 per cent jump in its net profit and an impressive 10 per cent growth in its consolidated revenues during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25). The company's consolidated revenue rose to Rs 10,482.93 crore while net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 1063 crore. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani sees buying opportunity in Nifty; cautions on midcap select
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty index, currently trading at 23,532.7, has undergone a sharp short-term correction, pushing it into oversold territory. This decline has brought the index close to a critical support zone between 23,481 and 23,464, where stabilisation is likely. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Derivatives on ice, markets stuck as clarity evaporates, more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivatives volumes are expected to decline this week due to two major changes taking effect. Starting Wednesday, the lot size for all index derivatives contracts will increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov. 18
Stock Market LIVE Updates: During the week, prices found support at the crucial 4,500 level, which has served as a strong base since July and now aligns with the 200-DSMA. On Thursday, the Eicher Motors stock witnessed a robust rebound, forming the rare bullish reversal pattern known as a "Bullish Kicking." READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bear Spread on Nifty today, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short build-up is seen in the Nifty Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 4 per cent rise in the open interest with Nifty falling by 0.11 per cent. Nifty continued its downward journey for the second week in a row where it fell by 2.5 per cent to close at five-month low. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: GIFT Nifty; FIIs; Hero MotoCorp Q2; Zinka Logistics IPO Day 3
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, may open lower today, mirroring weak global cues. At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures indicated a gap-down start, trading down by 113.7 points at 23,488 levels. READ MORE
8:43 AM
8:39 AM
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:32 AM IST