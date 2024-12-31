Business Standard

Unimech Aerospace shares make stellar debut, list at 90% premium on BSE

Unimech Aerospace share price quoted Rs 1,460 on NSE, commanding a premium of Rs 675 or 85.99 per cent

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Unimech Aerospace IPO listing: Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing made a stellar debut on bourses on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, listing at Rs 1,491 per share, reflecting a premium of Rs 706, or 89.9 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 785 on the BSE.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Unimech Aerospace shares listed at Rs 1,460, commanding a premium of 85.99 per cent or Rs 675. Unimech Aerospace IPO listing was slightly above the market expectations.
 
Ahead of the listing, Unimech Aerospace IPO shares were trading at Rs 1,410 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 625, or 79.62 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. With a listing premium of nearly 90 per cent, Unimech Aerospace IPO turned out to be a multibagger investment for investors who received the Unimech IPO allotment.  
Unimech Aerospace's initial public offering (IPO) was a book-built issue of Rs 500 crore. It was a combination of a fresh issue of 3.2 million shares, aggregating to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 3.2 million shares, aggregating to Rs 250 crore. The price band of the Unimech IPO was set at Rs 745 to Rs 785 per share, with a lot size of 19 shares. Unimech Aerospace IPO had received an overwhelming response from investors.
 
 
The public offering, which opened for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, and concluded on Thursday, December 26, 2024, finished with an oversubscription of 175.31 times, according to NSE data.

Unimech Aerospace announced that it raised Rs 149.55 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on December 20, 2024. Anand Rathi Securities and Equirus Capital were the book-running lead managers of Unimech Aerospace IPO and Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue.
 
Unimech Aerospace is said to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure for expansion through the purchase of machinery and equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company. Further, it will also use the proceeds for making an investment in the subsidiary for the purchase of machinery and equipment, funding its working capital requirements, and repayment of certain borrowings availed by its subsidiary and for general corporate purposes.
 
Unimech Aerospace is engaged in the manufacturing of complex tools like mechanical assemblies, electro-mechanical systems, and components for aero-engine and airframe production.
 
The company is an engineering solutions provider specialising in machining, fabrication, assembly, testing, and creating new products based on the specific requirements of clients in the aerospace, defense, energy, and semiconductor industries.
 

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

