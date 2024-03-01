Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this music company has zoomed 250% in last 10 months

Shares of Tips Music had hit a record high of Rs. 530.95 on Thursday, February 29

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tips Industries (Tips Music) were up nearly 2 per cent to Rs. 527.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after Warner Music announced it has expanded its agreement with the company.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company also approved the proposal for buyback of up to 5,95,000 equity shares at a price of Rs. 625 per share for a total consideration of Rs. 37.18 crore through a tender offer.

Shares of Tips Music had hit a record high of Rs. 530.95 on Thursday, February 29. In the past 10 months, the stock price of the

Also Read

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Why did Australian coach term Warner 'probably greatest' all-format player?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Sensex soars over 600 points: 3 factors fueling this rally on March 01

Landmark Cars wins MG Motors dealership in Ujjain; stock rallies 9%

M&M hits new high on strong Feb auto sales; soars 20% in 1 month

CG Power surges 11% as JV to set up Rs 7,600-cr semiconductor unit

Stocks to watch: Paytm, Tata Group, Airtel, Biocon, Suven, Vedanta, L&T

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks music streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon