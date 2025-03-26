Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC, Power Grid get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan on rising demand growth

The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'neutral' rating on Tata Power and Torrent Power while having an 'underweight' stance on JSW Energy

NTPC

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

JPMorgan initiated 'overweight' coverage on NTPC and Power Grid Corporation, citing rising power demand while noting other stocks in the sector are overvalued given the execution challenges.
 
The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'neutral' rating on Tata Power and Torrent Power while having an 'underweight' stance on JSW Energy. There are sectors in which it may make sense to chase expensive stocks, but "power is not one of them," analysts at the research firm said in a note. 
 
Amidst this, Indian electric utilities and independent power producers (IPPs) face structural power demand growth and a much tighter demand-supply balance for peak power, JPMorgan said. This is leading to an expanded thermal capex opportunity that will benefit NTPC and transmission capex opportunity which will be an advantage for Power Grid. 
 
 
The steel industry has consolidated after a "brutal decade" in the 2010s, which saw many bankruptcies, leaving the survivors to benefit from rebounding growth, JPMorgan noted. "However, power is a tough sector – multiple challenges persist, such as the weak financial health of distribution companies, delays in the signing of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), the usual execution delays and regulatory interventions."  

Post-Covid, stocks have re-rated sharply due to strong power demand growth, the resolution of payment delays and high trading multiples accorded to renewable growth prospects, according to the note. JPMorgan noted that the recent correction has reduced the "froth" with valuations of NTPC and Power Grid in the "acceptable zone." However, they find private IPP/utility valuations still somewhat expensive, especially given execution challenges.
 
Power demand in India continued to see an uptick in March, with 7 per cent growth in demand and 6 per cent growth in peak demand reaching 235 gigawatt (Gw) in the first 18 days of March due to a harsher summer, according to a HSBC note. Despite this surge, there were no meaningful shortages witnessed as peak demand since November 2024 has come entirely during solar hours, it added.  
 
NTPC share price: The central public sector undertaking company's stock rose as much as 0.56 per cent during the day to Rs 369 per share. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 rose to a 0.29 per cent advanced during the session. Shares of NTPC have outperformed Nifty50 this year so far, with a rally of nearly 10 per cent. From its recent low of ₹292 in February this year, the counter has risen by nearly 25 per cent. 
 
Power Grid share price: Shares rose as much as 1.98 per cent to 296.75 apiece during the session. The counter has fallen by 5 per cent in 2025 so far, compared to a 0.11 decline in Nifty50. The scrip has recovered by over 8 per cent since its February lows.   
 

Topics : Markets NTPC stock Power grids JSW Energy Tata Power Torrent Power Nifty stocks power

