Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Sundaram Finance has faced a decent profit booking after peaking at 5,518 in September 2024

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Stock Recommendations:
  NSE Scrip – Sundaram Finance
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 4,565.20
  Sundaram Finance has faced a decent profit booking after peaking at 5,518 in September 2024. Currently, the counter is hovering near the cluster of its EMAs and 200 DSMA, portraying a time-wise corrective phase. Though in the shorter duration, the counter has been witnessing some buying traction and is hovering within a symmetrical trainable with a supportive bullish trend indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a bullish quotient.

  Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Sundaram Finance around Rs 4,550-4,500 | SL: Rs 4,220 | TGT: Rs 5,000
 
   
NSE Scrip – Tata Consumer Products
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 1,022.55
  Tata Consumer has begun to gain traction over the past few trading months, demonstrating a cycle of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is currently positioned above the mean of the Bollinger Band, which helps cushion any potential setbacks. It is trading within a broad range, and a decisive surge could trigger further momentum in the near future. Additionally, the momentum indicators align with the price action, contributing to a bullish outlook.
  Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Tata Consumer around Rs 1,010-1,000 | SL: Rs 960 | TGT: Rs 1,100
 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Topics : Stock calls Sundaram Finance Tata Consumer Products Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 stock market trading MARKETS TODAY

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

