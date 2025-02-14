Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 07:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle on Nifty

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle on Nifty

The key reference points for Nifty are: Support at 22,750 and Resistance at 23,800

stock market trading

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 20FEB 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 22,500 Put and Sell 23,700 Call
Net Premium Inflow: 46

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Polycab, Voltas, KEI, Lodha can slide up to 18% as charts flag this warning

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Oil India, TechM: 5 stocks to buy in a falling market for up to 15% gain

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade within range of $31 to $32.25: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Stop Loss: 90
Target: Entire Premium Inflow
 
Rationale:
 
Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the levels established over the past two weeks.
  The key reference points for Nifty are: Support at 22,750 and Resistance at 23,800.
  Given the current range-bound nature of the market, a Short Strangle strategy is an ideal choice to capitalize on time decay (Theta decay).
  This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
 
  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, is senior vice president, head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

MARKETS

FPI selloff leads to worst equity market start in nearly 10 years

PremiumSiemens

Earnings downgrades a worry for Siemens India amid muted Q3 showing

ESG, ESG Rating Providers, ESG RATINGS, ERP

Sebi proposes rules to beef up ERP framework; aims to enhance transparency

PremiumSIP, Systematic Investment Plan

SIP investors face first real test amid ongoing equity market selloff

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's Q3 margin surprises Street; analyst mixed on future growth

Topics : Stock calls S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty F&O F&O Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon