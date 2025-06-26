Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today:
Buy BSOFT CMP: ₹443, Stop-loss: ₹424, Target: ₹480
The Birlasoft stock has broken out of an ascending triangle with a strong-bodied bullish candle and a surge in traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.
Buy M&M CMP: ₹3,215, Stop-loss: ₹3,132, Target: ₹3,375
The M&M share price has formed a bullish pole and flag pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 100 DEMA support zones. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the trend.
Buy TITAN CMP: ₹3,652 Stop-loss: ₹3,550 Target: ₹3,850
The Titan stock has shown a breakout from a falling supply trendline on a daily scale. It has also given a golden crossover to confirm the bullish trend. The MACD indicator is giving a positive crossover to confirm the price up move. (Disclaimer: This article is by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)