Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today: Analyst recommends M&M, Titan and one other share; Check target, stop-loss and other details here

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Stocks to buy today:

Buy BSOFT CMP: ₹443, Stop-loss: ₹424, Target: ₹480

The Birlasoft stock has broken out of an ascending triangle with a strong-bodied bullish candle and a surge in traded volumes.  The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.
 

Buy M&M CMP: ₹3,215, Stop-loss: ₹3,132, Target: ₹3,375

The M&M share price has formed a bullish pole and flag pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 100 DEMA support zones. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the trend.
 

Buy TITAN CMP: ₹3,652 Stop-loss: ₹3,550 Target: ₹3,850                                        

The Titan stock has shown a breakout from a falling supply trendline on a daily scale. It has also given a golden crossover to confirm the bullish trend. The MACD indicator is giving a positive crossover to confirm the price up move.   (Disclaimer: This article is by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

