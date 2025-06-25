RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will extend trading hours for interbank call money market and repo and tri-party repo markets, acting on a working group’s recommendations.
Market timings for the interbank call money market will be extended to 7 pm from 5 pm from July 1. Accordingly, the revised market hours will be from 9 am to 7 pm. The trading hours of repo and tri-party repo (TREP) markets will be extended to 4 pm from August 1. The revised trading hours shall be from 9 am to 4 pm. The changes are based on the recommendations of the Working Group on Comprehensive Review of Trading and Settlement Timings of various markets regulated by the central bank, the RBI said in a press statement.
Trading hours for government securities, foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives markets remain unchanged.
Also Read
“The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimisation of liquidity requirements,” the circular said. “Other recommendations of the Working Group are under consideration and the decisions thereon will be taken in due course.”
The RBI in February formed a nine-member Working Group to review trading and settlement timings for financial markets. The group was to examine developments in the financial sector over recent years, including the increased digitisation of trading, the availability of forex and certain interest rate derivative markets operating on a 24×5 basis, the growing participation of non-residents in domestic financial markets, and the round-the-clock availability of payment systems.
The group’s primary objective was to review the current trading and settlement timings for various financial markets regulated by the RBI. This includes the functioning hours of market infrastructures for trading, clearing, settlement, and transaction reporting. Additionally, the group would also analyse any challenges or frictions arising from the current timings, such as their impact on price/rate transmission across markets, market volatility, trade distribution, liquidity requirements, and netting efficiency. Additionally, it would examine international practices regarding market timings and assess their impact on market development, including participation, liquidity, and trading volumes.
The group is chaired by Radha Shyam Ratho, executive director at the RBI, and includes eight other members. The members come from various sectors within the financial industry.