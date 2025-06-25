Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

Central bank extends interbank call money hours to 7 pm from July and repo, TREP market hours to 4 pm from August

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to extend timings for the interbank call money market, and repo and Tri-party repo (TREP) markets.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will extend trading hours for interbank call money market and repo and tri-party repo markets, acting on a working group’s recommendations.
 
Market timings for the interbank call money market will be extended to 7 pm from 5 pm from July 1. Accordingly, the revised market hours will be from 9 am to 7 pm. The trading hours of repo and tri-party repo (TREP) markets will be extended to 4 pm from August 1. The revised trading hours shall be from 9 am to 4 pm. The changes are based on the recommendations of the Working Group on Comprehensive Review of Trading and Settlement Timings of various markets regulated by the central bank, the RBI said in a press statement.
 
 
Trading hours for government securities, foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives markets remain unchanged.
 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

PSL norm easing provides limited room for SFBs to make gains: CareEdge

PremiumBank Lockers New Rules

Sign agreement locker agreement promptly, buy cover for valuables

 
“The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimisation of liquidity requirements,” the circular said. “Other recommendations of the Working Group are under consideration and the decisions thereon will be taken in due course.”
 
The RBI in February formed a nine-member Working Group to review trading and settlement timings for financial markets. The group was to examine developments in the financial sector over recent years, including the increased digitisation of trading, the availability of forex and certain interest rate derivative markets operating on a 24×5 basis, the growing participation of non-residents in domestic financial markets, and the round-the-clock availability of payment systems.
 
The group’s primary objective was to review the current trading and settlement timings for various financial markets regulated by the RBI. This includes the functioning hours of market infrastructures for trading, clearing, settlement, and transaction reporting. Additionally, the group would also analyse any challenges or frictions arising from the current timings, such as their impact on price/rate transmission across markets, market volatility, trade distribution, liquidity requirements, and netting efficiency. Additionally, it would examine international practices regarding market timings and assess their impact on market development, including participation, liquidity, and trading volumes.
 
The group is chaired by Radha Shyam Ratho, executive director at the RBI, and includes eight other members. The members come from various sectors within the financial industry.
   
 

More From This Section

Image

HDB Financial IPO off to a slow start; subscription lags at 21%, GMP at 9%

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty power ahead; Smallcap stocks rally; IT, media lead gains; MCX up 6%

Stock market

This newly acquired Adani group stock hits new high; zooms 66% in 2 months

Titan

Titan rises 4% as Macquarie maintains 'Outperform'; top gainer on BSE, NSE

IPO

Kalpataru IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Reserve Bank of India repo rate trading hours

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon