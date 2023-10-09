A staggering 3,36,000 jobs were added in September nearly double the expected gain of around 1,70,000.



In Asia-Pacific, the S&P/ASX 200 gained. Shanghai Composite in China lost up to 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong markets were shut due to Typhoon Koinu. Japan and South Korea’s markets are also closed for a holiday.



Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:



MCX: The company has received approval from Sebi’s technical advisory panel to shift to the new commodity derivative trading platform. Sebi withdrew its abeyance order and asked the company to propose the ‘go-live’ date on the new platform.



TCS: The IT services company said its board will consider a buyback proposal on October 11.



Reliance Industries: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is set to invest Rs 4,966.80 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures, for a stake of 0.59 per cent.



Titan: The company has reported revenue growth of 20 per cent on-year for Q2FY24.



Indian Energy Exchange: The company plans to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Enviro Enablers India.



Biocon: The company has signed a partnership agreement with Canada-based Juno Pharmaceuticals, to commercialise its anti-diabetic formulation Liraglutide.



Bank of Baroda: The lender said its total business crossed the Rs 22 trillion mark in Q2FY24, up 15.88 per cent over a year-ago period. Its total advances rose 17.43 per cent and deposits grew by 14.63 per cent.



Adani Green: The company's arm Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer has completed the commissioning of the entire 150 MW solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The lender has invited applications to appoint a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, days after S. Krishnan resigned from his position as MD & CEO on September 28.

Prestige Estates: The company's sales recorded a 102 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 7,092.6 crore for Q2FY24.



KPI Green: The company received new orders of 4.20 MW to execute solar power projects under a Captive Power Producer segment. With this order, its cumulative solar power projects have crossed 100 MW plus.



Puravankara: The Income Tax Department has carried out searches at the registered office and other premises of the company.



TVS Motor: The company with BMW Motorrad have started the production of their first ever jointly developed electric vehicle the BMW CE 02, at the Hosur plant. They have also announced the rollout of 1.5 lakh units of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for a project worth Rs 395 crore.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are staring at a muted start on Monday as the Israel-Palestine war, sparked over the weekend, is keeping global investors on their toes. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 19,684 over Nifty futures’ Friday close.After cooling off recently, crude oil is up 4 per cent again to $88 per barrel as the global conflict in the Middle East threatens to weigh on oil supplies.US stock futures were down up to 0.7 per cent this morning after strong gains in the cash market Friday despite more jobs being added in the US in September than expected.: The GST Council has decided to cut GST on molasses to 5 per cent from 28 per cent in a relief to sugarcane farmers. It also exempted extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used to produce liquor from the GST regime.