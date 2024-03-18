Sensex (    %)
                             
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Torrent Power, HAL, Lupin, Railtel, KPI Green

Stocks to watch on March 18, 2024: As per PTI, the Adani group will invest more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY25 across its portfolio business with a special focus on green and renewable energy

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on March 18, 2024: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Monday's trade with losses as key central bank decisions from the US, Japan and Australia, among others, remain on investor radar this week.  

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 69 points at 22,064 over Nifty futures’ last close. 
Global cues remained mixed with Nikkei leading gains, up 2 per cent. Kospi rose 0.5 per cent while Hang Seng and ASX 200 dropped up to 0.3 per cent. 

On Friday in the US, the Dow and S&P 500 dipped 0.49 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq lost 0.96 per cent. 

Stocks that may see action today: 

Adani Group: As per PTI, the group will invest more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY25 across its portfolio business with a special focus on green and renewable energy.

Separately, the US has widened its investigation of the Adani Group to focus on the conduct of its founder, Gautam Adani, and whether the company may have engaged in bribery, reported Bloomberg News on Friday.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company signed a contract worth Rs 2,890 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the mid-life upgrade of 25 Dornier aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy.

Lupin: The company said US FDA inspected its manufacturing facility at Aurangabad from March 6 to March 15, 2024. The inspection closed with the issuance of a Form 483 with one observation.

Torrent Power: It has received a Letter Of Award for a 300 MW wind and solar hybrid project with a tariff of Rs 3.65/kWh. The contract period shall be 25 years. 

Jindal Stainless: The company said it supplied stainless steel for the country's first underwater metro line in Kolkata. The project was worth Rs 4,965 crore.

LIC: LIC has planned to provide a 17 per cent wage hike for its employees, effective August 1, 2022. 

KPI Green: It has emerged as a successful bidder for a 100 MWA solar power project at Maharashtra State Power Generation Co (MAHAGENCO).

Zydus Life: It has received the final US FDA  approval and 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy Exclusivity for Finasteride and Tadalafil Cap Capsules, which are used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Drone Acharya: It has secured a contract to supply IT hardware for the Indian Army's drone lab in J&K.

JSW Energy: Its arm JSW Neo Energy has received Letter of Awards (LoA) for an additional 500 MW of wind capacity under greenshoe option for the Solar Energy Corp (SECI) Wind Power Projects. 

RailTel: It has bagged orders worth Rs 482 crore. 

Dr Lal PathLabs: The company has appointed Shankha Banerjee as CEO, effective May 21.

IRCON: It has received a LoA for a construction project worth Rs 630 cr from NHIDCL. 

SJVN: The company has received a Letter of Intent from GUVNL for a 200 MW Solar Project. 

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

