Stocks to Watch, March 13: ITC, JG Chem, Signatureglobal, Vedanta, HG Infra

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 13: Listless sessions may continue across global markets on Wednesday amid lack of triggers. At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 14 points at 22,461 level.

Elsewhere, Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent in Japan, and Shanghai Composite shed 0.13 per cent in China.

South Korea's Kospi, Australia's ASX200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, on the other hand, were up in the range of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P500 gained 1.12 per cent to hit a new record high of 5,175.27.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw a 1.54 per cent gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.61 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

ITC: British American Tobacco (BAT) may sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC by way of block deals on Wednesday. The deal would involve 436.9 million shares in a price range from Rs 384 to Rs 400.25 a share.

JG Chemicals: The stock will likely debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 221 apiece.

Signatureglobal (India): The company, through its subsidiary, has launched its new project under Affordable Housing Policy 2013 as 'Orchard Avenue-3' in Sector 93, Gurugram. The project consists of a total 235 units, with an area spread over 1.66 acres.

Jet Airways: NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

Shalby: The multi‐specialty hospital will make a strategic investment in Healers Hospital Private Limited (Healers Hospital) with an acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake for a consideration of Rs 104 crore. This equity stake will be acquired within a period of one month, through secondary buy‐outs.

Ethos: The company has reduced its stake in Silvercity Brands AG to 35 per cent from 100 per cent. With this, Silvercity Brands AG shall be identified as an associate of the company.

Magnum Ventures: The company has repaid the entire loan, including interest, to Alchemist Assets Reconstruction

Company Limited amounting Rs 136.48 crore.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Nirma has completed the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received an order worth Rs 106.12 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Vedanta: Sebi has ordered the company to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for delay in payment of dividends and barred the firm's entire board from accessing the capital market for the same.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of acceptance from the East Central Railway for the construction of a double line track in Gaya-Son Nagar section, Bihar. The cost of the project is Rs 709 crore.

SRF: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, SRF Middle East, in Dubai for trading in refrigerant gases.