Stocks to Watch, July 22: RIL, HDFC Bank, Wipro, YES Bank, IDBI Bank, PVR

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, July 22, 2024: Indian stock markets' benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- are eyeing a weak start on Monday.

At 7.05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-down of over 100 points.

The weakness comes after last Friday's profit booking, below par June quarter results by Reliance Industries, and incumbent US President Joe Biden dropped out of the November 2024 elections.

Globally, Nikkei, and Kospi were down over 1 per cent each, ASX200, and Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent each, and Hang Seng 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, markets are preparing for the Economic Survey 2023-24, Union Budget 2024-25, monthly F&O expiry for July series, Q1FY25 results, and the US' GDP data this week.

Against this, here is a list of stocks to watch today, July 22, 2024:

Q1FY25 (June quarter) results on July 22, 2024: Coforge, Cyient DLM, Dodla Dairy, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Scooters, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Poly Medicure, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, UCO Bank, Zensar Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), last Friday after market hours, reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit to Rs 15,138 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.32 trillion, up 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has reported a 35 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at Rs 16,175 crore for the June quarter, beating Bloomberg's consensus net profit estimate of Rs 15,652 crore.

NII increased by 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 29,837 crore in Q1FY25, while net interest margin improved to 3.47 per cent in Q1FY25, compared to 3.44 per cent in Q4FY24.

Wipro: IT firm Wipro, last Friday, reported a Q1FY25 net profit of Rs 3,036.6 crore, up 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y/6.2 per cent Q-o-Q. It beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 2,931 crore. India's fourth largest IT services firm marginally upped its revenue guidance for the second quarter of FY25 from -1 per cent to +1 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,448 crore for Q1FY25, up 79 per cent Y-o-Y.This included gains from divestment of 70 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance Company to Zurich Insurance Group.

YES Bank: YES Bank's net profit for Q1FY25 rose by 46.7 per cent to Rs 502 crore, owing to a robust increase in net interest income (NII), coupled with a fall in provisions. The private lender's NII grew by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y/4.2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 2,244 crore.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.4 per cent from 2.5 per cent in Q1 of FY24. Sequentially, NIM was flat at 2.4 per cent in Q4 of FY24.

PVR Inox: The cinema exhibitor's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 179 crore in Q1FY25, from a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore seen in Q1FY24. Managing Director Ajay Bijli, however, said there are no significant events expected in the near future to disrupt the release schedule. "Additionally, Hollywood is expected to bounce back," he added.

Oberoi Realty: Real estate company, Oberoi Realty, last Saturday, reported an 82 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 584.51 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (FY25). Its total income also rose to Rs 1,441.95 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs 933.56 crore in Q1FY24, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Other Q1FY25 result reactions: Aarti Surfactants, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shakti Pumps, Netweb Technologies, JK Cements, RBL Bank, Union Bank of India, Patanjali Foods, Nippon India Life.

Railtel: Railtel Corporation of India has fixed Wednesday, August 14, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend of Rs 1.85 per share for the FY24.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to provide PNB MetLife India the Zaggle Save (Employee expense management & benefits). The period of agreement is three years.

Anant Raj: In a stock exchange filing, Anant Raj said Anant Raj Cloud Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Memorandum of

Understanding with Google LLC for various services.

Coal India: Coal India Limited has received an order from the Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, for Composite license (prospecting and mining).

IndusInd Bank: Board has approved raising of funds through debt securities on a private placement basis, as may be decided, for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led mining firm has raised Rs 8,500 crore via QIP route, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dish TV: A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2024 to consider fund raising.