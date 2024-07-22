DMart, HUL: Top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for July 22

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – DMart Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

View - Bullish

Last Close – 5010.70

DMart witnessed a substantial increase in price in the last couple of trading sessions from the 21 DEMA on the daily chart. Additionally, the counter witnessed an ‘ascending triangle’ breakout, construing a positive development. From a technical standpoint, the counter has gained significant traction in terms of volumes lately, which is likely to augur well from a short to medium-term outlook. On the oscillator front, the MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey in a comparable period. Hence, we recommend to BUY DMart around Rs 5,000-4,960 | Stop loss: Rs 4,790 | TGT: Rs 5,350-5,400

NSE Scrip – Hindustan Unilever



View - Bullish



Last Close – Rs 2,727

Hindustan Unilever witnessed a decisive multi-week breakout in the last trading week, soaring nearly 4 per cent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction in the last couple of trading weeks and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period. Additionally, the recent gains have been backed by a notable increase in trading volumes, adding a bullish quotient to its undertone. On the oscillator front, MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey for the counter.

Hence, we recommend to BUY HINDUNILVR on dips of 2700-2680 | Sto loss: Rs 2,550 | TGT: Rs 2,950-3,000



(Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)