Stocks to Watch, May 3: Dabur, Adani Ent, Ceat, IEX, Godrej Prop, MRF, CIL

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on Friday, May 3: The Indian stock markets are looking to start gap-up on Friday amid supportive global cues.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 121 points at 22,895 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, ASX200 gained 0.57 per cent, Kospi 0.3 per cent, and Hang Seng 1.5 per cent. Mainland Chinese market, and Japanese markets are shut today.

Overnight, stocks in the US closed higher on Thursday as investors looked ahead to more earnings as well as the nonfarm payrolls report set to be released on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.85 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.51 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4FY24 results on May 3, 2024: Titan, Britannia Industries, Adani Green Energy, Godrej Properties, MRF, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Carborundum Universal, Inox Wind, Aptus Value Housing Finance, First Source Solutions, Raymond, Go Fashion India, Aarti Drugs, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemical, and HFCL will announce their Q4FY24 results on Friday, May 3, 2024..

Dabur: Dabur India's March quarter net profit increased by 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 341 crore, while revenue rose 5 per cent to Rs 2,814.6 crore. Its organic domestic volume grew 4.2 per cent in the said quarter.

Ceat: The tyre maker's consolidated net profit declined 22.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 102.27 crore in Q4FY24, with revenue at Rs 2,991.85 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y).

Coal India: Coal India reported 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,682 crore. Revenue from operations, however, dipped 2 per cent to Rs 37,410 crore.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship company's net profit fell 38 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY24 to Rs 451 crore, on the back of an exceptional expenditure. Its revenue from operations also remained muted at Rs 29,180 crore, up 1 per cent.

The company received two show cause notices from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as part of its ongoing investigation in Hindenburg's report, it said in a statement.

Other result reactions: R Systems International, Lloyds Engineering Works, Procter and Gamble Health, Linc, JBM Auto, Blue Dart Express, Urgo Capital, KEI Industries, and Railtel Corporation.

Ajanta Pharma: The pharmaceutical company has announced a share buyback plan for 1.03 million equity shares, equivalent to 0.82 per cent of the total outstanding shares of the company.

Zydus Lifesciences: Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd has acquired the remaining 25 per cent stake in Bayer Zydus Pharma to secure full ownership. The sale was worth Rs 282 crore.

Coforge: The IT company intends to purchase up to 54 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies at a price of Rs 1,415 per share.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month.