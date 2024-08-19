Stocks to watch on Aug 19: Piramal Ent, Jubilant Pharmova, Urja Global

Stocks to watch on Monday, August 19, 2024: The Sensex and Nifty are expected to open higher on Monday, the GIFT Nifty futures indicated. The futures suggesting a higher opening, were quoting 85 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,670 levels.

The trend in the Asia-Pacific region, however, was pessimistic with Japan's Nikkei 225 slipping 0.33 per cent, and the broader Topix index down 0.26 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.41 per cent, while the Kosdaq fell 0.22 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was nearly flat, up by 0.06 per cent. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up 1.04 per cent at 17,612 levels.



On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 increased by 0.2 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.21 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 96 points, or 0.24 per cent, concluding a week of gains.

Meanwhile, back home here are the top stocks to watch on Monday:

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: The promoters of the company have announced that on August 16, 2024, an entity within the Promoter Group acquired 616,615 equity shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., representing 0.27 per cent of the company's paid-up capital, on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). Consequently, the Promoter Group's shareholding in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. has increased from 46.03 per cent to 46.30 per cent.

Jubilant Pharmova: Jubilant Pharmova’s subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys, will acquire an 80 per cent stake in Pierre Fabre Labs for €4.4 million over two years. This move is aimed at enhancing its drug discovery capabilities in Biologics and ADCs.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc, plans to exercise the green shoe option to sell an additional 1.95 per cent equity in its Offer For Sale (OFS), which will open to retail investors on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki India: Maruti Suzuki India will experience a one-time Rs 850 crore impact on its September quarter results due to the restatement of a deferred tax liability provision. This follows the withdrawal of indexation benefits and changes in tax rates on debt mutual funds.

Escorts Kubota: Escorts Kubota is exploring options for acquiring industrial land to set up a new greenfield facility in Uttar Pradesh. The project will involve a phased investment of over Rs 4,500 crore and is expected to generate over Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue at full capacity.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Samvardhana Motherson International is set to acquire a 34 per cent stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Limited from Sojitz Corporation, subject to the satisfaction of conditions by its subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Limited.

URJA Global: URJA Global has pre-launched its high-speed electric scooter "Chetna," which has received a homologation certificate and RTO registration.

Caplin Point: Caplin Point’s arm, Caplin Steriles, received zero observations from ANVISA, Brazil's drug regulator, following an inspection of its injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility in Gummidipoondi.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises plans to raise RS 800 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), including an option to retain an oversubscription of up to RS 400 crore.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in July, reaching 1.06 crore. Domestic traffic grew by 7.1 per cent, while international traffic rose by 9.3 per cent.

DCX Systems: DCX Systems has secured orders totaling Rs 107.09 crore from domestic and international customers for electronic kits and cable & wire harness assemblies.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Kolte-Patil Developers announced that Khiroda Chandra Jena has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, to pursue new professional opportunities.

CESC: CESC’s subsidiary, Purvah Green Power Private Limited, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ecovantage Energy Private Limited, to explore opportunities in the renewable power sector.