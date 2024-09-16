Stocks To Watch: Patanjali Foods, Zydus Life, Max Health, Tata Power, MTNL

Markets in India were likley to start on a slighltly positive note, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading marginally ahead on Monday morning.

At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,433, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, other markets in Asia opened mixed on Monday as investors digested the downbeat economic data from China released over the weekend, while several key markets were closed for holidays.

Markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed for Mid-Autumn festival. Japan markets were closed for Respect for the Aged Day.



Reaction to China’s disappointing economic data will be likely seen in the Hong Kong market. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,348, slightly lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,369.09.



Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.44 per cent on open.



Meanwhile, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday:

Patanjali Foods: GQG Partners increased its stake in Patanjali Foods by 1.24 per cent through an open market transaction. Patanjali Ayurved was the likely seller, as it sold 97.92 lakh shares or 2.71 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,815 crore, data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed on Friday.



Zydus Lifesciences: The US FDA has issued a warning letter to Zydus Lifesciences citing significant manufacturing lapses at its Gujarat-based plant. The issues include failure to investigate contamination and cross-contamination events.



Max Healthcare: The company announced a strategic collaboration with Lakshdeep Group to acquire a 64 per cent stake in Jaypee Healthcare, which is undergoing insolvency resolution. The acquisition involves raising significant short-term loans.



Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), an arm of Tata Power, has expanded its rooftop solar installations in Chhattisgarh by installing them at more than 600 locations in the state.



Hindustan Unilever: HUL has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court, contesting a Rs 962 crore tax order from the Income Tax authorities issued to it regarding a dispute related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on the company’s acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business.

Sugar stocks: The government has allowed sugar mills and distilleries to produce rectified spirit and extra-neutral alcohol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses.



Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail, a part of Reliance Industries, is increasing the trading area for non-food and general merchandise in its grocery stores to improve margins and enhance its e-commerce platform, Jiomart.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The company has appointed Arunangshu Sarkar as the new Director for Strategy and Corporate Affairs. The appointment is part of a broader board revamp aimed at enhancing the company's strategic direction and operational efficiency. Sarkar's new role includes overseeing new energy initiatives and petrochemicals, signaling ONGC's push towards diversification and strategic growth.



IPOs today: Apart from Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy considering filing publicly for its domestic IPO as soon as this week, Bajaj Housing Finance (Mainline), Tolins Tyres (Mainline), Aditya Ultra Steel (SME), Kross (Mainline), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (SME), Share Samadhan Limited (SME), and Gajanand International (SME), will list on the bourses today, while Arkade Developers (Mainline), Osel Devices (SME), Northern Arc Capital (SME), and Pelatro Limited (SME) will open for bids.



Mahanagar Telephone Nigam: The government will cover MTNL's upcoming interest payment on bonds due to insufficient funds with the company. This marks the second consecutive instance of government intervention for MTNL’s bond payments.



SpiceJet: The airline has received approval to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of securities. Sebi has also exempted promoter group entity, Spice Healthcare from making an open offer to SpiceJet shareholders to acquire additional shares in the airline. On conversion of warrants that were issued to it, Spice Healthcare would acquire an additional 13,14,08,514 equity shares in the airline.



Oil India: OIL plans to drill over 75 wells this financial year and invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy projects to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The NCLT has recalled its approval of the Zee-Sony merger following a settlement agreement between the two media companies. Zee and Sony had mutually agreed to withdraw the merger scheme.



SOM Distilleries and Breweries: The company has launched 'Woodpecker,' India’s first twist cap beer, in Karnataka. The product line includes two variants: Woodpecker Glide and Woodpecker Crest. This could contribute significantly to SOM Distilleries’ sales goals of Rs 1,600 crore by FY25.



JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has commissioned a 300 MW wind power plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The company is also nearing completion of an additional 150 MW wind capacity in Dharapuram.