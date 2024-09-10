Stocks To Watch: Dixon Tech, Awfis Space, Adani Green, Suzlon, Airtel

Stocks To Watch, Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Markets in India were likley to start on a strong footing, tracking strengthening sentiment in global markets, that were focussed on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy rate meeting scheduled for next week.

The trend was being borne out by GIFT Nifty futures, that were trading at 25,035 at 6:51 AM, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region climbed on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rebound from their worst week of the year.



The S&P 500 gained 1.16 per cent, after posting its worst week since March 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite also jumped 1.16 per cent following its worst week in more than two years.



Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.69 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 had advanced 0.52 per cent and the broad-based Topix had moved 0.65 per cent higher.



Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.17 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.18 per cent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,216, higher than the HSI’s last close of 17,196.96.



That apart, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus today:

Dixon Technologies: HP India is set to partner with Dixon Technologies' subsidiary, Padget Electronics, to manufacture notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs in Chennai under the PLI 2.0 scheme. The new facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs and produce up to 2 million units annually.



GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company has increased its stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to 74 per cent by buying Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport’s 10 per cent stake for $126 million.



Adani Power: Adani Group has warned Bangladesh’s interim government about the $500 million in overdue payments to Adani Power for a power project, potentially straining relations amid the country's financial troubles. Bangladesh’s total power liabilities now reach $3.7 billion, with a significant portion owed to Adani. The government plans to review infrastructure deals and seek more cost-effective terms for future projects.



Suzlon Energy: The company has secured a 1,166 MW project in Gujarat with NTPC Green Energy Limited. This deal involves installing 370 wind turbines and is a key part of NTPC's goal to add 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. Suzlon’s order book now totals nearly 5 GW.



Adani Green Energy: The company has redeemed $750 million worth of bonds ahead of schedule as part of its deleveraging strategy. This move aligns with the company’s broader capital management plan and underscores its rapid growth in renewable energy capacity. The company remains focused on long-term value creation and aims to achieve 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.



Bank of Baroda: The company has successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond issue, its second such issuance in a short span. The bonds were oversubscribed nearly three times, with the bank securing a competitive pricing of 7.26 per cent. This issuance exhausts the bank’s approved limit for raising funds through infrastructure bonds but leaves room for future raises in additional tier I or tier II bonds.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has launched a fixed deposits marketplace under its digital platform, Airtel Finance that offers fixed deposits with interest rates up to 9.1 per cent per annum, in partnership with NBFCs and small finance banks. Customers can invest with a minimum of Rs 1,000 and manage their deposits directly through the Airtel Thanks App, featuring flexible withdrawal options.



Awfis Space Solutions: The company plans to sell its facility management division, Awfis Care, to SMS Integrated Facility Services for Rs 27.5 crore. This move is expected to improve the company’s working capital cycle and financial flexibility, allowing Awfis to focus more on its core flexible workspace business and expansion efforts. The transaction will be completed within 120 days.



Infosys: Markets regulator Sebi has lifted restrictions on 16 entities, including some former Infosys employees, related to alleged insider trading. This decision follows the quashing of earlier orders by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), in a case involving suspicious trading around Infosys’s financial results, but the evidence was deemed insufficient to sustain the allegations.



Union Bank of India: The company has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), reflecting its commitment to climate risk management and aligning with the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines on climate risk disclosures. By participating in PCAF, the bank will focus on measuring and managing financed emissions, which are crucial for understanding and mitigating climate-related financial risks.



Pritika Group: The company aims to achieve sales of Rs 950 crore over the next three years, supported by a strong order book of Rs 650 crore. The company is targeting a profit after tax (PAT) margin of 7-10 per cent. Pritika is also expanding into the railways and defense sectors, with planned capital expenditure and increased authorized share capital to support its growth strategy.