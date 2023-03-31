close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

Stocks to watch today: From Reliance Industries to Hero MotoCorp, here are stocks to watch in Friday's trading session

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today: Despite strong global cues, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start on Friday at 17,254 levels, as of 7:35 am.
 
Globally, the US markets rose overnight as banking crisis fears evaded, with renewed buying in technology stocks. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 0.7 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets, too, cheered in tandem as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices climbed up to 2 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, back home,here are few stocks likely to see action in Friday's trade:
 
Reliance Industries: The lenders and shareholders of the conglomerate to demerge the firm's financial services. This, therefore, is expected to create a big player in NBFC space with net worth of Rs 25,851 crore. The shares of Reliance Strategic Investments will be named Jio Financial Services post demerger. READ MORE
JSW Energy: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary - JSW Neo Energy acquired renewable energy assets of 1,753 MW from Mytrah Energy (India) worth over Rs 10,000 crore. Since inception, this is the largest acquisition made by the company. READ MORE

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti, ConCor, HFCL, Zomato, BoB, Gold related

Stocks to Watch: Suzlon, RIL, ONGC, Gas, Airtel, HFCL, Adani Enterprises

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC, Oil, Tata Steel, KEC, Banks, Coal India

Stocks to Watch: RIL, ONGC, OMCs, DLF, SpiceJet, Zee, BoB, Apollo Hospitals

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Dabur, Nykaa, HCL Tech, Mahindra Life, Quess Corp

After worst streak in 22 years, India's $3 trn mkt positioned for a rebound

No stop to the drop: Markets set for fourth straight monthly decline

Equity fundraising in FY23 put through Fed wringer; IPO mop-up down 52%

New guidelines, higher M&HCV demand to drive gains for Bosch stock

Sebi considers bringing in new expense structure for mutual funds


Tata Power: The company re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director. His re-appointment to this position is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027. READ MORE
HPCL: The company inked pact with BPCL's Mumbai refinery as part of synergy through purchase and sale of hydrogen. This partnership between two oil marketing companies will enable mutual aid during emergenices in areas of hydrogen exchange and uninterrupted availability. READ MORE

Shakti Pumps: Ratings agency India Ratings and Research assigned 'IND A' ratings to the water pumps company, with a stable outlook. Stable revenue profile, strong distribution network, established market position, were some of the rating drivers. 
 
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company named Niranjan Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer. Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a key role in forming partnerships with Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.
 
Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator's subsidiary Nxtra Data signed agreement to acquire 5.4 per cent additional stake in Avaada MHAmravati for captive power consumption under electricity laws.
 
Bharat Dynamics: The defence firm bagged Rs 8,161 crore worth of order from the Ministry of Defence for production and supply of Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army.
 
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received Letter of Award (LoA) from Ministry of Railways to manufacture cum maintain Vande Bharat Trainsets, including an upgrade of the government's manufacturing units and trainset depots. 
 
Mahindra Logistics: The company entered into a business transfer agreement with MLL Express Services (MESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary for sale or transfer of express network business on a slump exchange basis to MESPL from April 1, 2023.

Topics : stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | BSE NSE | Indian markets | Reliance Industries | Tata Power | Hero MotoCorp | Shakti Pumps | Bharti Airtel | Rail Vikas Nigam | RIL

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asia-Pacific shares edge higher

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Commodities show bearish trend, suggest 'sell-on-rise': Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

After worst streak in 22 years, India's $3 trn mkt positioned for a rebound

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

No stop to the drop: Markets set for fourth straight monthly decline

NSE, Nifty, markets
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi considers bringing in new expense structure for mutual funds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read

Fund raise via IPO more than halves to Rs 52,116 cr in FY23 from FY22

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
4 min read

Sebi rectifies penalty on Samir Jain, wife and others in PNB Finance case

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
4 min read

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Premium

Future bets: LIC to Axis Bank, here're 10 bright spots to keep an eye on

Illustration
9 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon