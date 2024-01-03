Sensex (    %)
                        
Stocks to Watch today, Jan 3: Adani, PNB, YES Bank, MOIL, Shyam Metalics

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, January 3, 2024: The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case later on Wednesday

image

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on January 3: Domestic markets are eyeing a weak start Wednesday as Asian markets fell following a tepid session at Wall Street.

At 7:50 AM, Gift Nifty was down nearly 80 points at 21,679 levels. Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng and ASX200 declined 1 per cent each, while Kospi tumbled 1.7 per cent.
Overnight, in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.63 per cent and the S&P500 slid 0.57 per cent.

Apple shares fell more than 3 per cent after Barclays downgraded the Magnificent Seven stock to "underweight."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, managed to stay afloat and ended just 0.07 per cent higher.

Here's a list of stocks to watch today:

Adani Group: The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case later on Wednesday.

YES Bank: The lender's  loans and advances, at the end of Q3FY24, stood at Rs 2.17 trillion, up 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The deposits were Rs 2.41 trillion, up 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Maruti Suzuki: The company recorded total production at 1.21 lakh units, down 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y, and passenger car production at 64,802 units, down 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded vehicle sales at 393,952 units, down 0.1 per cent Y-o-Y, and motorcycle sales at 354,658 units, down 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's exports stood at 16,110 units, up 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

CSB Bank: The bank's gross advances grew 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 22,863 crore in Q3FY24, while deposits were up 20.65 per cent on year at Rs 27,344 crore.

Punjab National Bank: It has posted a 13.5 per cent growth in advances to Rs 9.72 trillion for the December quarter.

Besides, PNB's deposits rose at 9.4 per cent to Rs 13.23 trillion.

Bank of Maharashtra: It saw a 20.28 per cent increase in loan growth to Rs 1.88 trillion, while deposits climbed 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.45 trillion.

Avenue Supermarts: Sharing its Q3 business update, DMart said the company recorded a standalone revenue of Rs 13,247 crore, up 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, with the number of stores at 341 as of December 31.

HDFC MF ramps up presence; PPFAS MF allows redemptions in liquid fund


V-Mart Retail: The retail store's revenue from operations grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY24 at Rs 889 crore, including Rs 17 crore from LimeRoad. The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at over 4 per cent for the quarter.

Shyam Metalics: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore.

The floor price has been set at Rs 597.63 apiece, a discount of 7.06 per cent from its previous close on the NSE.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The company received four orders worth Rs 13.34 crore from the office of the Assistant Engineer of the Water Users Association for the supply of pressurized micro irrigation systems.

MOIL: The company recorded a production volume of 1.85 lakh MT, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y for December, while sales were at 11.01 lakh MT, up 40 per cent YoY from April to December.

Affle (India): It will buy a 9.03 per cent stake in Explurger for Rs 37.3 crore.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries: The company is taking legal action against Regans International for non-delivery of material despite an advance payment of AED 3599048 six months earlier.  

DCB Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed ICICI Prudential AMC and ICICI Ventures to pick 9.95 per cent stake.

Birlasoft: Manjunath Kygonahally has taken over as the chief executive officer of the rest of the world region, effective from January 2.

ADF Foods: The company had received a showcause notice by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.

Exide Industries: The company will increase its corporate guarantee to Exide Energy Solutions from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation: The company has received a tax demand of Rs 117 crore from Telangana tax authorities for FY17.

Brigade Enterprise: The company has acquired an additional 4.53 per cent stake in BCV Developers.
First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

