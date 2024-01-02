Sensex (    %)
                        
HDFC MF ramps up presence; PPFAS MF allows redemptions in liquid fund

The newly-inaugurated branches are mostly in smaller towns like Angul, Cooch Behar, Hazaribagh, Renukoot and Raebareli

BS Reporter
Jan 02 2024

In a bid to ramp up its physical presence, HDFC Mutual Fund opened up 24 new branches across the country on Tuesday. With the new additions, the total branch count stands at 276, the fund house said in a press release. The newly-inaugurated branches are mostly in smaller towns like Angul, Cooch Behar, Hazaribagh, Renukoot and Raebareli. The list also includes Delhi and Mumbai suburbs like Greater Noida, Dwarka, and Kharghar. Even as the mutual fund investment process has gone digital, mutual funds have not pulled the plug on their brick-and-mortar expansion plans. Fund houses, especially the larger ones, have been expanding their presence to establish early footholds in smaller cities.



Jan 02 2024

