Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints weak start; Adani stocks, PMI data eyed

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a negative start to Wednesday's trade in line with global market losses this morning. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 77 points at 21,680.

Among key events, the December manufacturing PMI data will be watched out today. Stock-wise action will continue with all eyes on the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Adani Group-Hindeburg Research case today.

Besides, crude oil price fluctuations will be tracked as tensions are on a rise with Iran's deployement of a warship in the Red Sea in response to the US Navy destroying three Houthi boats.

Global cues

Asian markets fell this morning. Kospi sank 2 per cent. Hang Seng and ASX 200 fell up to 1 per cent. Japanese markets will remain shut till Thursday due to the recent earthquakes.

US stocks began the new trading year lower last night. The S&P 500 fell 0.57 per cent, Nasdaq plunged 1.63 per cent. The Dow held above the flatline.