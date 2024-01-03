Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints weak start; Adani stocks, PMI data eyed
Stock market live updates on January 3, 2024: All eyes will be on the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Adani Group-Hindeburg Research case today
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a negative start to Wednesday's trade in line with global market losses this morning. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 77 points at 21,680.
Among key events, the December manufacturing PMI data will be watched out today. Stock-wise action will continue with all eyes on the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Adani Group-Hindeburg Research case today.
Besides, crude oil price fluctuations will be tracked as tensions are on a rise with Iran's deployement of a warship in the Red Sea in response to the US Navy destroying three Houthi boats.
Global cues
Asian markets fell this morning. Kospi sank 2 per cent. Hang Seng and ASX 200 fell up to 1 per cent. Japanese markets will remain shut till Thursday due to the recent earthquakes.
US stocks began the new trading year lower last night. The S&P 500 fell 0.57 per cent, Nasdaq plunged 1.63 per cent. The Dow held above the flatline.
8:44 AM
HDFC MF ramps up presence; PPFAS MF allows redemptions in liquid fund
In a bid to ramp up its physical presence, HDFC Mutual Fund opened up 24 new branches across the country on Tuesday. With the new additions, the total branch count stands at 276, the fund house said in a press release. Read
8:40 AM
US national debt hits record $34 trn as Congress gears up for funding fight
The federal government's gross national debt has surpassed $ 34 trillion, a record high that foreshadows the coming political and economic challenges to improve America's balance sheet in the coming years. Read
8:36 AM
Gold rises Rs 220, silver jumps Rs 300, yellow metal trading at Rs 64,090
The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 220 during early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 64,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,900. Read
8:31 AM
At Google, he became the firm's highest-paid executive after getting a compensation package worth about $51 million in 2012, on his way to collecting stock awards worth at least $200 million by the time he left. Read
SoftBank veteran Arora becomes a billionaire after another huge payday
Nikesh Arora has repeatedly succeeded in winning big paychecks.
At Google, he became the firm’s highest-paid executive after getting a compensation package worth about $51 million in 2012, on his way to collecting stock awards worth at least $200 million by the time he left. Read
8:26 AM
Stocks to Watch today, Jan 3: Adani, PNB, YES Bank. MOIL, Shyam Metalics
Adani Group: The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case later on Wednesday.
YES Bank: The lender's loans and advances, at the end of Q3FY24, stood at Rs 2.17 trillion, up 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The deposits were Rs 2.41 trillion, up 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y.
Maruti Suzuki: The company recorded total production at 1.21 lakh units, down 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y, and passenger car production at 64,802 units, down 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded vehicle sales at 393,952 units, down 0.1 per cent Y-o-Y, and motorcycle sales at 354,658 units, down 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's exports stood at 16,110 units, up 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Read
8:21 AM
The recent correction in the market has initiated a downtrend for the near term. In light of these observations, the suggested trading strategy for investors is to sell on rallies. Read
Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: 'Sell on rise' strategy apt amid possible downtrend
The Nifty IT Index, currently positioned at 35,283, is encountering significant resistance in the near term, notably around the 35,800 mark.
The recent correction in the market has initiated a downtrend for the near term. In light of these observations, the suggested trading strategy for investors is to sell on rallies. Read
8:14 AM
Nifty could now remain in the 21,770-21,477 band for the near term. Read
Nifty likely to be sideways; Nocil, Alkyl Amine top tech calls for Jan 3
Broader market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.93:1. Nifty remains in a sideways/consolidation move and attracts buying on dips positionally.
Nifty could now remain in the 21,770-21,477 band for the near term. Read
8:10 AM
DIIs sell Rs 1,959 crore of shares Tuesday
8:06 AM
FPI buying of Rs 1,602 crore trim Tuesday losses
8:04 AM
Rupee closes 8 paise weaker at 83.31/$ Tuesday
8:00 AM
Gift Nifty signals 70-points opening loss
7:56 AM
Crude oil retreats to $75
7:52 AM
Bitcoin starts 2024 above $45,000, first since April 2022
The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit an intraday high of $45,913.30 early Tuesday morning, according to Coin Metrics. That was its highest level since April 5, 2022. (Via CNBC)
7:48 AM
Nasdaq Tuesday fall worst since Oct as Barclays downgrades Apple
Barclays downgraded the iPhone maker to underweight and slightly trimmed its price target from $161 to $160, leading to a 4% slump in the stock price overnight.
Via CNBC
Via CNBC
7:44 AM
Asian stocks drop; Kospi, Hang Seng down up to 2%
Japanese markets will remain shut till Thursday.
7:41 AM
US markets start 2024 on weak note
7:31 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST